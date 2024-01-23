New weapon alert.

The New Orleans Pelicans made an under-the-radar move on Monday when they added a G League scoring machine to the roster, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“The New Orleans Pelicans are signing G League forward Malcolm Hill on a 10 day contract, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 25.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in his past 10 games for the Pels’ affiliate in Birmingham.”

Hill's sizzling performance of late for the Birmingham Squadron has gotten the attention of the Pelicans, who will now have the chance to see if the former Illinois Fighting Illini can make an impact on the floor in the big leagues. Apart from the averages with the Squadron mentioned by Wojnarowski, Hill also shot 51.7 percent from the field and knocked down 3.4 3-pointers on 7.7 attempts from deep per outing. That's an incredible 44.2 percent success rate from behind the arc. New Orleans also had to add a player to complete the team's 15-man roster following the departure of Kira Lewis Jr. via the recent multi-team trade involving the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors.

While he is not expected to start for the Pelicans, Hill can be a solid source of bench points for the Pelicans, who are 12th in the NBA entering Monday with an average of 116.7 points per game. They are also inside the league's top five with a 38.2 3-point shooting percentage.

Hill's 10-day contract with the Pelicans means he will be with New Orleans for at least the team's next five games. The Pelicans play the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.