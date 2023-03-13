A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a big game coming up on Tuesday when they face off against the surging Los Angeles Lakers. With both teams currently in possession of an identical record, Tuesday’s showdown is expected to have major implications in the race for the final few Play-In spots out West. Unfortunately for the Pels, it seems like they will need to try to get a win against LA without Brandon Ingram in the mix.

Brandon Ingram injury status vs. Lakers

Ingram has sat out the last two games for the Pelicans due to an ankle injury. At this point, it sounds like it’s going to be three straight missed contests for the former All-Star now that he’s been listed as questionable to play against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ingram could potentially join Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado on the sidelines, with both players still out with respective injuries.

This is a tough blow for the Pelicans, who have gone 1-1 in the two games without Ingram. They obviously need him back as soon as possible with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Tuesday’s matchup against the Lakers, who happen to be Ingram’s former team, is of utmost importance with the Pels, the Lakers, the Utah Jazz, and the Oklahoma City Thunder all in possession of a 33-35 record.

To say that it’s a tight race in the West right now would be an understatement, and the Pelicans could very easily see themselves fall out of the standings if Brandon Ingram is unable to return to the lineup in the immediate future.