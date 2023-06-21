CJ McCollum has shut down the talks that Zion Williamson doesn't have a relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans and his teammates. According to the veteran guard, that's the complete opposite of what he has seen so far.

Amid rumors that the Pelicans are exploring the possibility of trading Williamson, NBA insider Brian Windhorst expressed his surprise that those rumors are currently swirling around the league. He then went on to point out how the relationship between Zion and New Orleans is basically non-existent.

“There is no relationship between Zion and the organization, and minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand,” Windhorst reported.

When asked about the issue, however, McCollum refuted the talks and shared how Williamson respects him and his approach.

“I think that he does. That's a really good question. From a respect standpoint, he respects my approach, he respects my resume,” McCollum said when asked if Zion listens to him, via The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We're very close and we very much so communicate often more than the public eye would understand. If you asked him, he would say absolutely.”

This is certainly the kind of news that Pelicans fans want to hear. The last thing they need is any sign that Zion Williamson is unhappy in New Orleans and would want to get out of the city.

While he has struggled with injuries, he remains a franchise-altering talent. And based on the small sample size so far, the Pelicans are just a better team with him on the floor.

It's understandable why some are questioning his future in New Orleans and why there are talks about the franchise possibly trading him to get a Top 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His injury history is definitely concerning. However, regardless whether those trade rumors are true or not, at least CJ McCollum has made it clear his relationship with the franchise isn't an issue at all.