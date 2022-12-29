By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Zion Williamson put the New Orleans Pelicans on his back and carried his team to a 119-118 victory Wednesday night at home. After the game, Williamson revealed that it was his teammate, CJ McCollum, who really fired him up before taking over in the second half.

Zion stepped up to the challenge 💪 His 33 2nd half points are tied for the most in a half in Pelicans history. pic.twitter.com/I1ZjzznsIh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 29, 2022

Zion Williamson ended the night with a massive total of 43 points on an efficient 14-for-21 shooting from the field. He also shot 14-for-19 from the free-throw line.

Despite the presence of Rudy Gobert in the middle for the Timberwolves, Zion Williamson was nearly unstoppable in attacking the paint and in getting touches in the shaded area. He bulldozed his way against Minnesota’s defense almost at will and especially in the third quarter wherein he unloaded 19 points. He was far from finished in the fourth quarter in which the former Duke Blue Devils manchild roasted the Timberwolves with 14 more points of the Pelicans’ 33 points in the period.

McCollum did provide ample scoring support as well for Zion Williamson, with the veteran racking up 20 points, while Trey Murphy III chipped in 21 points. Overall, the Pelicans shot 48.1 percent from the field, which could have been worse if it weren’t for Williamson, who entered the game averaging 25.2 points on an impressive 60.3 percent shooting from the floor.

After losing four in a row earlier this month, the Pelicans are now on a four-game win streak, which they can extend to five games when Zion Williamson and New Orleans host the Philadelphia 76ers this coming Friday night in a battle between two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.