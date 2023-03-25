New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III put together a terrific two-way performance in Thursday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 19 points — on 7-for-14 shooting from the field — grabbed two rebounds, and came up with four steals in a game the Pelicans went on to win by a final score of 115-96. So when the Pelicans visit the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night to play Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and the Los Angeles Clippers, every Pelicans fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Trey Murphy III playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Trey Murphy III injury status vs. Clippers

The Pelicans have Murphy III listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to left great toe irritation, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Pelicans, Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will remain out for the Pelicans.

Murphy III, 22, is in his second year in the NBA and as a member of the Pelicans franchise. He’s averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 70 appearances this season (56 starts).

The North Carolina native is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Murphy III’s current 90.8% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Pelicans to lose to the Clippers on the road on Saturday, regardless of if Murphy III is in the lineup. After all, the Pelicans have struggled to win games away from home all season, as they own a 12-24 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Trey Murphy III playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.