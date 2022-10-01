Larry Nance hilariously big-leagued Kevin Love on FaceTime after massive new contract

The New Orleans Pelicans locked up a key two-way player on Saturday, signing forward Larry Nance Jr to a two-year, $21.6 million extension. Shortly after inking the new deal, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kevin Love, tried congratulating Nance with a nice little FaceTime call. But, Nance dodged him, and the Cavs veteran hilarious exposed his good buddy.

Via ClutchPoints:

Love is jokingly insinuating that Nance is too high and mighty to answer his call. It’s all in fun, though. The two played together in Cleveland for three seasons and clearly built a solid relationship. Both players are expected to be on playoff squads in 2022-23, too.

Larry Nance Jr is an important piece to the Pelicans, who are getting Zion Williamson back from injury. He joins an impressive core in the Big Easy consisting of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Jonas Valanciunas, and others. They gave the Phoenix Suns a serious run for their money in the first round last season and with Zion on the floor again looking extremely fit, the sky is the limit.

As for the Cavs, some believe they might even be a top-four squad in the jam-packed Eastern Conference. After trading for Donovan Mitchell, this group could potentially have four All-Stars in their starting five in Spida, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Love is one of few veterans on the Cleveland roster and is gunning for Sixth Man of the Year following an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

We’re sure Larry Nance Jr will call Love back at some point..or maybe he’ll just text him.