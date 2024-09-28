The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension with point guard Jose Alvarado, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Alvarado, 26, was previously set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He will play the upcoming season under a team option worth just under $2 million before his new contract takes effect.

The undrafted guard out of Georgia Tech has spent all three of his NBA seasons with New Orleans, establishing himself as a fan favorite and valuable contributor off the bench. Known for his defensive tenacity and hustle, Alvarado averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over 56 games last season. His ability to pressure opposing guards and make timely plays has been crucial to the Pelicans' bench unit.

New Orleans is looking to bounce back from a disappointing postseason, where they were swept by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Despite flashes of promise throughout the season, the Pelicans struggled with consistency and injuries, leading to their early playoff exit. Alvarado’s extension is part of the team’s efforts to maintain stability and build for future success.

Alvarado’s new deal underscores the Pelicans’ commitment to keeping their core intact as they aim to compete in a challenging Western Conference. With his defensive intensity and leadership, Alvarado will continue to play a significant role as New Orleans looks to make deeper playoff runs.

The move comes as the New Orleans Pelicans solidify their roster ahead of training camp and the 2024-25 NBA season, with Alvarado set to play a key role in the team's ongoing development. His continued presence ensures stability in the backcourt as the Pelicans aim to build momentum heading into the upcoming season.