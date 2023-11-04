The Pelicans made an intersting roster move this week by singing former Thunder wing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a two-way contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans have started out the 2023-24 season as one of the best teams in the league with a 4-1 record. Health has always been the biggest issue with the team and so far they've been okay in that department since their preseason injury issues. This week, the Pelicans made an interesting roster move by adding former Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on a two-way contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will end up spending most of his time this season with the Pelicans G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, as part of his two-way contract. He will be limited to only 50 NBA games and won't be eligible for the playoffs.

Robinson-Earl joins Matt Ryan and Dereon Seabron as the Pelicans three players on two-way contracts. He was originally drafted by Thunder with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons with the Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the Kevin Porter Jr. trade. He was ultimately cut by the Rockets before the start of the season.

Over the course of two seasons, Robinson-Earl has played in a total of 92 NBA games and had been a decent contributor off the bench for the Thunder. He holds career averages of 7.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Given the Pelicans recent injury issues, it's likely he might get an opportunity to play rather soon.