The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson in their win against the Detroit Pistons, but they're expected to have him available vs. the Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans have suffered their fair share of injury woes the past couple of seasons. They came into this season already without Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall. In the Pelicans most recent game against the Detroit Pistons, they played without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. But fans can breathe a little easy as Williamson is expected to return to the lineup against the Atlanta Hawks as per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

Zion is back in the lineup tomorrow against the Hawks. Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last three games, is listed as questionable. Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy remain out. — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) November 3, 2023

Zion Williamson was listed on the Pelicans injury report against the Pistons as being out with rest so it wasn't anything serious to begin with. Since he was drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has had his share of injury woes.

He sat out the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a foot injury and he has only played more than 29 games in a season once and that was when he suited up in 61 games during the 2020-21 season.

In four games this season, Williamson had been playing 30.8 minutes per game. He is averaging 21.5 points per game, 6.8 rebound sand 4.0 assists with splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field and 59.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. He has yet to connect on a three point attempt this season but he's only taken on shot from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans have gotten off to a good start this season at 4-1. They won their most recent game against the Pistons, 125-116, without Williamson and Brandon Ingram. As always, health is the most important factor in determining how good the Pelicans can be.