If you want the latest news on Zion Williamson trade rumors, you don’t need to follow Woj or Shams. Just keep an eye on porn star Moriah Mills’ Twitter account, and you’ll get all the latest updates on the New Orleans Pelicans forward.

On Friday, the adult film star — who also claims to be Williamson’s girlfriend despite the fact the NBA player is about to have a baby with another woman — took to social media to debunk the Zion trade rumors.

“Zion isn’t getting traded it’s fake news so his name in search bar doesn’t show next to mine or stripper bm !!!” Mills tweeted. “This is publicity stunt so people can focus on his career instead of his sex life/personal @Zionwilliamson likes a private life . He always told me he likes privacy and doesn’t trust anyone. He just brought a house he’s not being traded !!!”

Now, one thing you would get with Woj and Shams that you seemingly don’t get with Mills is an understanding of how the NBA works. The league is a business first and foremost, and the Pelicans' front office doesn’t care if Williamson just bought a house or not.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Also, you don’t need to be an NBA insider to understand that this latest scandal is bad for business, and the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson trade rumors are completely believable, despite what Mills believes.

With the 2023 NBA Draft less than a week away, a deal for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick could come sooner rather than later, as that is when the Pelicans can get the most impactful, immediate value for their franchise player.

So, on Thursday, July 22, you may want to keep an eye on Moriah Mills’ Twitter during the draft because, at this rate, she might break any Zion trade news first!