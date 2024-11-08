The New Orleans Pelicans have reasons for positivity after seeing the anxiety-relieving medical updates on Zion Williamson (questionable) and Trey Murphy III (doubtful) before a big road game. The Orlando Magic will host the Pelicans, who have lost six of the last seven games, with both teams trying to get back into the win column. Getting back on track will be difficult for the Pelicans though, even if the Magic are without Paolo Banchero's leadership.

Williamson being listed as questionable instead of an immediate downgrade to out is reason to be cautiously optimistic. The Pelicans would have the best player on the floor against the Magic, which goes a long way early in the season. Murphy III being upgraded to doubtful is the first positive update since a hamstring strain in training camp.

Dejounte Murray (left-hand fracture), Jordan Hawkins (low back tightness), Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), and CJ McCollum (right adductor strain) will miss the Friday night fight between two postseason hopefuls.

Williamson started the most recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers but left midway due to a left hamstring issue. The Pelicans All-Star had missed the previous two games with a right hamstring/thigh problem. Fortunately, Williamson returned from the locker room and re-entered the game. His 29 points (9-18 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal in 29 minutes were not enough against the undefeated Cavaliers.

The Magic are looking to get right after returning from a winless road trip. Orlando has not defeated anyone since Banchero went down actually, leading to a five-game losing streak. Banchero (torn right oblique) will be joined by big man Wendell Carter Jr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) on Orlando's inactive list. That should clear the way for Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and sensational rookie Yves Missi to have a big night in the paint.

Pelicans, Zion Williamson working piecemeal

Willie Green having a fully healthy roster to start the season is still just a pipedream in New Orleans. The Pelicans have not had Murphy III all year and Williamson has been in and out of the lineups due to hamstrings, thighs, and a bout with a non-COVID illness. Williamson has been ruled out of three games so far but has been dominant when on the court. This has led to Green using six different starting lineups over the first eight games.

Williamson is posting per-game career-highs in rebounds (8.0), assists (5.3), and blocks (1.2) regardless of who is in uniform. The supporting casts are being shuffled every game but should stabilize soon. Still, any starting lineup with Murphy III in it will be another new configuration for Green to figure out. It will take time to adjust on the fly after all of that training camp chemistry went on the injury report.

Shooting will be at a premium for the Pelicans if Jordan Hawkins cannot play through the pain in Orlando. However, Green and the Pelicans are not worried about Williamson‘s career-low field goal percentage (45.8%) as of yet. The lack of cover fire on the wings is worth a 5% swing, give or take. New Orleans fans would rather see Williamson take over a game with some old bully ball ways at this point of the season. Leave the team's beyond-the-arc work to Brandon Ingram for now.