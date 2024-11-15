The New Orleans Pelicans are hurting without Zion Williamson and need a spark to shake off the bad vibes of a seven-games-and-counting losing streak. Well, Willie Green's squad did not squeeze out a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder but Trey Jemison provided some silver linings amid dark times in the locker room. However, catching lobs from Brandon Ingram or snatching rebounds away from opponents is just another day at the office for the University of Alabama-Birmingham alum.

Now Jemison just needs more opportunities amid a rash of injuries to the Pelicans. The 24-year-old contributed six points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes versus the Thunder. It's not the flashiest of statlines but exactly what the Pelicans need from a reserve center. Green talked about what else Jemison brought to the team after the loss in Oklahoma City.

“(Jemison) has been fantastic. High character, very intelligent, he adds a refreshing component to our team,” Green shared. “He is a leader he is boisterous and then when he steps on the floor, a real physical presence. He’s talking on defense. He’s kind of knocking guys around getting rebounds and tonight was a game we thought he could come in and impact the game in a positive way.”

As for any chatter about a bigger role and when? Jemison gave ClutchPoints an all-encompassing, to-the-point answer which also applies to the impatient fans airing out their frustrations this season.

“God's time!” Jemison replied.

That was exactly the kind of energy the organization expected after the Pelicans picked up Jemison this summer. Now Green has to find a way to deploy it on the court more often.

Trey Jemison is just what the Pelicans need

Trey Jemison's second calling might just be as a preacher. The big man's Sunday Sermons on social media are an inspiration for those looking for new perspectives. Relationship not religion was just one thoughtful tagline Jemison used since starting the season.

That second act can wait though. The Western Conference is stocked full of seven-foot big men and Daniel Theis has already been supplanted by rookie Yves Missi in the starting lineup. Green shared why Jemison was thought to be a better option against the Thunder. For a Pelicans franchise facing plenty of adversity and looking to avoid the luxury tax, Jemison is exactly what the team needs.

Jemison averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 assists in 23 games (14 starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. His 2.8 offensive rebounds per game could really come in handy for a Pelicans team needing extra possessions. The big man might not be the fastest up and down the court, admittedly, but Jemison is hard to move once he is in position.

The Thunder found that out the hard way. Now the Pelicans need to see what else Jemison can do before making any big moves. Facing off against the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers in the next two games would be a great test. Slowing down Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis would go a long way to convincing Green that Jemison should be a mainstay in the rotations going forward.