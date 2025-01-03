Following the New Orleans attack in the early hours of New Year's Day, New Orleans Pelicans figures such as head coach Willie Green, shooting guard Trey Murphy III and point guard Jose Alvarado have spoken out on the matter. Power forward Zion Williamson previously spoke out as well.

“It’s an eerie feeling, to have something hit this close to home,” Green said. “You hear about this every couple weeks, where something happens in our country where a number of people are attacked or (victimized) by some sort of violence – we should always have compassion for those scenarios. But it definitely is more personal when it’s right in your hometown, the city we all live in. My heart just goes out to all of the families involved. It’s devastating.”

Murphy joined the thousands of people unsure about the well-being of their loved ones as his mother and chef were downtown to enjoy New Year's festivities, via team reporter Jim Eichenhofer.

“I was nervous and scared because my mom was back (in New Orleans),” Murphy said after the Pelicans fell to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. “She was downtown. My chef was downtown as well. The whole time I’m just nervous. You get so scared (until) you hear an answer (that they are OK), but then when you get the answer, you feel a little sigh of relief. But there’s a lot of people (who lost loved ones in the attack) who didn’t get that sigh of relief.”

Murphy expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones as a result of the attack that claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

“Stuff like this happens and it’s unnecessary,” Murphy said. “It’s a true shame. People trying to enjoy themselves and go into a new year with a different mindset, and now there are a lot of families that have to deal with this tragedy. I have a lot of prayers and my thoughts go out to those families, because it just doesn’t make sense. It shouldn’t happen. You shouldn’t have to worry about going to Bourbon Street, enjoying yourself and end up losing a loved one.” Alvarado expressed his sadness about the city of New Orleans falling victim to a tragedy such as this one.

“This city deserves so much better,” guard Alvarado said on Thursday. “It’s such a joyful and happy city. Ever since I’ve been (here), it has brought so much joy to my family. My prayers go out to the families and the city.”

The Pelicans host the Washington Wizards on Friday night, which will be the second mass gathering in New Orleans after the attack, following the Sugar Bowl, which took place on Thursday afternoon. The Pelicans will have a chance to represent the Big Easy and provide a needed morale boost.

“Nothing is going to replace anyone’s life,” Alvarado continued. “But we’ve got to try to bring some joy and get a win, go out there and be ourselves. More importantly, go and hug the ones you love when you go home. It’s basketball, but this is bigger than basketball. We’re going to go out there and do what we need to do for the city.”