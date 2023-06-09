Zion Williamson has left at least one woman scorned with his recent announcement that he's expecting a baby girl with his new girlfriend. Moriah Mills, an adult film star, has now come out with some nasty allegations about the New Orleans Pelicans superstar. According to Mills, she and Williamson were still dating even after Zion got his baby mama pregnant.

Mills went all out with her accusations in a string of emotional tweets. She even brought out her receipts:

https://twitter.com/moriahmillsss/status/1666995055939207168

What was I your African sex freak fantasy @Zionwilliamson !!! pic.twitter.com/wHgNx6zbw7 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You literally had a baby one me @Zionwilliamson how could you pic.twitter.com/KOSQCresf2 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

How many more women @Zionwilliamson don’t you think I’ve been humiliated enough 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/QxJKF9i7fc — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

Remember when you wanted me to have a threesome with white girls to spice up are sex life even more @Zionwilliamson and when I found them you said no I don’t want to share you .. fuck you !!! Snow bunnies for threesomes black girls to fuck and suck I hate you 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You said you was so proud I was a boss f girl that makes her own bread that has. Her own Lambo and motion and that you didn’t want me to do regular porn anymore because of are relationship. that has. and you let some bum bm flex in your rr truck @Zionwilliamson that most likely… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You ate my pussy on the first night you loved my pussy I know !!! I know what I have @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

And you couldn’t fuck me standing up because of your leg I really was their for you @Zionwilliamson you never touch this pussy again and trust I know you loved it I fucking know you been seeing me since 2021 it’s 2023 and you beg to see me all the time like everyone else does I… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

So embarrassing had to watch you lose when you came to my city @Zionwilliamson your not a champ yor the king anymore you a fat loser you lost me for good !!!! Enjoy father hood ✌️ and your so sweaty I hated laying next you in bed !!!!! pic.twitter.com/b2te5uDIr4 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

You book everyone in the same hotel room in New Orleans . I told you to switch my hotel after I kept seeing hoes in my suite fuck you @Zionwilliamson I pray you not fucking all these hoes raw glad I’m rested and clean. God know how many bitches since I left last week. You sex… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

If any of those tapes leak I know it’s you @Zionwilliamson because we filmed them on your trap phone — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

Your dick is trash to be honest @Zionwilliamson I had to force myself to cum you fat fuck — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

There's a lot more where that came from, but you definitely get the gist. Mills is obviously deeply hurt by Zion Williamson's recent baby revelation and she's out to get some revenge by trying to destroy his name publicly.

To be clear, we have no way of verifying if any of these accusations are real. These tweets all come from Moriah Mills' own account, and obviously, this is her side of the story. In all honesty, we don't even know if those supposed screenshots of her conversations with Williamson are actually true.

Whatever the case might be, you have to say that the damage has been done. The Pelicans superstar has now been linked to some nasty allegations, and his representation will need to work extremely hard to clear his name from all this.

As of writing, Zion Williamson's camp has yet to comment on any of these allegations (there's also a third woman, by the way). It would not be a complete surprise, however, if Zion decides to blatantly ignore these wild accusations.