Zion Williamson has left at least one woman scorned with his recent announcement that he's expecting a baby girl with his new girlfriend. Moriah Mills, an adult film star, has now come out with some nasty allegations about the New Orleans Pelicans superstar. According to Mills, she and Williamson were still dating even after Zion got his baby mama pregnant.

Mills went all out with her accusations in a string of emotional tweets. She even brought out her receipts:

There's a lot more where that came from, but you definitely get the gist. Mills is obviously deeply hurt by Zion Williamson's recent baby revelation and she's out to get some revenge by trying to destroy his name publicly.

To be clear, we have no way of verifying if any of these accusations are real. These tweets all come from Moriah Mills' own account, and obviously, this is her side of the story. In all honesty, we don't even know if those supposed screenshots of her conversations with Williamson are actually true.

Whatever the case might be, you have to say that the damage has been done. The Pelicans superstar has now been linked to some nasty allegations, and his representation will need to work extremely hard to clear his name from all this.

As of writing, Zion Williamson's camp has yet to comment on any of these allegations (there's also a third woman, by the way). It would not be a complete surprise, however, if Zion decides to blatantly ignore these wild accusations.