By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans have already faced each other a total of three times this season, so far. Suns head coach Monty Williams dreads meetings with New Orleans in large part because of the presence of Zion Williamson, whom Williams believes is the hardest individual matchup in the NBA today.

“Toughest cover in the league right now,” Williams said about the Pelicans juggernaut forward, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central, ahead of Saturday night’s clash against New Orleans.

Williamson has actually played just two of the three games against the Suns this season. That being said, he still lead the Pelicans in total points against Phoenix in the 2022-23 NBA campaign with 70 for an average of 35.0 points per meeting with the Suns. CJ McCollum played in all three games versus the Suns but only has a total of 64. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Williamson shot 71.1 percent in those games to go with a ridiculous 75.5 TS%.

The last time the Pelicans and the Suns squared off, Williamson scored 35 points and shot 14-for-21 from the field, went 2-for-3 from behind the arc, and sank 5 of his seven attempts from the free-throw line.

Just finding someone who could individually stand in front of Williamson without getting bulldozed while at the same time being mobile enough to keep in step with the Pelicans juggernaut forward is enough to make opposing head coaches sweat bullets, but that’s a challenge Williams will just have to accept and find a solution to.