Published November 21, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans have not had Zion Williamson in the lineup for the past three games but it appears as if his return is imminent. Williamson is officially listed as probable for the Pelicans game on Monday against the Golden State Warriors as per Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com.

Zion Williamson listed as probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday's home game vs. Warriors. @MorrisBartLLC injury report for #Pelicans: https://t.co/FNlPbm8RArpic.twitter.com/uX1VqrctYi — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) November 20, 2022

Zion Williamson has been sidelined as he deals with a right foot contusion he suffered against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 12. He also dealt

with a hip injury earlier in the season that forced him out of the lineup for two games.

Williamson has suited up in 11 games for the Pelicans so far this season after missing all of last season with a foot injury. He’s been averaging 23.5 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. He was getting to the free-throw line about seven times per game and shooting 71.6 percent from the stripe.

Williamson has had an unfortunate bout with injuries since being drafted to the NBA and in his rookie year during the 2019-20 season he only suited up in 24 games. He is viewed as the franchise cornerstone of the Pelicans.

The Pelicans were 6-5 with Williamson in the lineup this season and they have gone 3-2 without him. Earlier this season, Williamson showed no lingering effects from previous injuries as he attempted to throw down one of the signature highlight dunks fans have become accustomed to.

The Pelicans are currently 9-7 and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They had been on a three-game win streak before dropping their last game against the Boston Celtics.