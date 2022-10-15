Zion Williamson recreates viral moment with high school rival

Zion Williamson was an internet sensation long before he made it to the NBA. Famous for his jaw-dropping athleticism and thunderous dunks, there was one clip in particular back when he was in high school that did not include any of that, yet ended up going viral.

In that clip, Zion Williamson and Spartanburg Day School squared off against rival Spartanburg Christian Academy. Bryson Bishop, barely entering high school at the time, tried to pump his team up by clapping in the face of Williamson and taking on the task of guarding the future No. 1 draft pick. Williamson gives an incredulous look as he sees who’s attempting to guard him.

Williamson catches the ball, turns to score and is immediately fouled by Bishop.

That clip happened five years ago and on Friday, the two former rivals met up before the New Orleans Pelicans’ preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. The pair recreated the still from the clip that garnered the most attention, with Bishop standing beside Williamson who gives the same incredulous look.

Zion met up with an old friend before tonight's game 😅 (via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/seDneAuG3K — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 14, 2022

Their paths have diverged greatly since then, with Williamson pegged as a franchise player hoping to turn around the Pelicans fortunes.

But Bishop hasn’t had too bad a career himself. He ended up leading Spartanburg Christian to back to back state titles. and he is currently a freshman point guard for Division 3 Birmingham-Southern University.

Wherever their careers take them in the future, they will be forever linked by that video that has etched itself in social media lore.