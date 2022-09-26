Zion Williamson will have Pelicans fans ready to run through a wall with excitement

Zion Williamson is healthy and ready to ball out for the New Orleans Pelicans. If his new frame is any indication, we’re in for an absolute treat in 2022-23. Zion showed up to Media Day on Monday looking absolutely ripped and in very good spirits.

Via Pelicans Twitter:

“I feel like I’m at my best right now, moving faster, jumping higher, I just feel, great.”

Zion Williamson clearly put a lot of work into his body this summer and it’s paid off. After missing all of 2021-22 with a foot injury, he’s just thrilled to be playing basketball again. I mean, look at that grin.

The Pelicans star also revealed how he’s willing to play any role in the upcoming campaign, as long as the squad is winning basketball games.

“I’m working on winning. You can throw me anywhere out there, as long as we winning, I’m happy with that.”

As constructed, the Pels are surely going to be a dark horse in the West. Zion

Williamson of a couple of years ago averaging 25 points per night is a scary sight, but it’s the players around him who are more than capable, too. CJ McCollum immediately made his presence felt when he arrived at the trade deadline in March, while Brandon Ingram balled out in the postseason and almost led NOLA to an upset over the Phoenix Suns.

You also have some absolute dogs on the roster like Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy, and Herb Jones. The focal point is of course Zion, there is no doubt about it. However, the organization has done a nice job of surrounding him with quality.

Exciting times ahead in the Big Easy.