Controversy is often the name of the game any time All-Star selections are announced. Power forward Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans will start in this year’s All-Star game, and that clearly falls in the controversial category.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to join the fray, and he had a problem with the selection of Williamson on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off program. Barkley is unhappy with the selection because Williamson has missed 20 games this season.

Williamson has played 29 games for the Pelicans, and he is the team’s leading scorer with an average of 26.0 points per game. In addition to his scoring, he is also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is connecting on 60.0 percent of his shots from the field and 1.1 steals per game.

Williamson has missed the large majority of his games this season due to hamstring problems.

Barkley is advocating for Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings as the player who should have been selected in place of Williamson.

Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points along with 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Sabonis has played in 45 of the Kings’ 47 games thus far this season.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
John Collins

RUMOR: More smoke billowing around Hawks’ John Collins trade to Pelicans

Paolo Songco ·

Zion Williamson Pelicans trade deadline Herb Jones

Pelicans’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves West East Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joel Embiid

Predicting Eastern, Western Conference reserves for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

Zion Williamson has been a dominant player for the Pelicans when he has been in the lineup. His thunderous dunks often have the ability to drive the crowd into a frenzy and change momentum in a game to the Pelicans favor.

The Pelicans are 26-23 and are in second place in the NBA’s Southwest Division, 5.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings are 27-20 and in first place in the Pacific Division, 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers.