Controversy is often the name of the game any time All-Star selections are announced. Power forward Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans will start in this year’s All-Star game, and that clearly falls in the controversial category.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to join the fray, and he had a problem with the selection of Williamson on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off program. Barkley is unhappy with the selection because Williamson has missed 20 games this season.

On NBA Tip-Off just now regarding the all-star selections: Charles Barkley: "The only problem I have with Zion is he's missed 20 games. That's a lot" Kenny Smith: "Out of 49" Adam Lefkoe: "Would you have gone Sabonis?" Charles: "Uh yes" — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) January 27, 2023

Williamson has played 29 games for the Pelicans, and he is the team’s leading scorer with an average of 26.0 points per game. In addition to his scoring, he is also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is connecting on 60.0 percent of his shots from the field and 1.1 steals per game.

Williamson has missed the large majority of his games this season due to hamstring problems.

Barkley is advocating for Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings as the player who should have been selected in place of Williamson.

Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points along with 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Sabonis has played in 45 of the Kings’ 47 games thus far this season.

Zion Williamson has been a dominant player for the Pelicans when he has been in the lineup. His thunderous dunks often have the ability to drive the crowd into a frenzy and change momentum in a game to the Pelicans favor.

The Pelicans are 26-23 and are in second place in the NBA’s Southwest Division, 5.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings are 27-20 and in first place in the Pacific Division, 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers.