The Pelicans have a new offensive approach coming into the new season, per comments by Zion Williamson to The Athletic. New Orleans head coach Willie Green emphasized in training camp the need to increase the volume of three-pointers that the team is taking, in hopes of upping their scoring efficiency as they look to contend in a talent-rich Western Conference.

“The message has been pretty clear to get up at least 40 (3s) a game,” Williamson said in a quote obtained by The Athletic on Monday. “That means we’ve got to play with pace… In the grand scheme of things, it’s definitely going to be a positive for us.”

According to the report, on the opening day of training camp, Green urged the Pelicans to reevaluate their use of the three-point line. He highlighted this by writing a bold “40” on a whiteboard, representing the average number of 3-point attempts he wants them to achieve this season. Since that moment, the coaching staff has continually stressed the importance of increasing their three-point shooting.

The philosophy of taking and making more three-pointers would certainly change the outcome of the offense for the team, as the Pelicans have finished 24th, 29th, and 24th in 3-point attempts during the last three seasons. The Pelicans will surely have players that can provide pressure in the paint, with newly added guard DeJounte Murray and Brandon Ingram returning to the team and Zion being the center of the offense. If the Pelicans pose a proficient interior threat, the defense would likely have to collapse to the inside to counter, and that will leave three-point shooters open on the perimeter.

The Pelicans aren’t at a loss for three-point marksmen. CJ McCollum shot 42.9% from three last season, the highest percentage in his career. Since leaving San Antonio, Murray has improved his skills as a three-point threat and the roster features several capable shooters such as Trey Murphy III, who finished the season shooting 38% from three.

The Pelicans will continue to test out their new outside-shooting centric gameplan throughout the pre-season as they prepare to tip off the regular season with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, October 23rd.