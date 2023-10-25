The Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans for the first action of the season for these two sides. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Pelicans are hoping to finally get over the hump this season. With a talented roster that was always dealing with injuries, New Orleans had a tough time winning games. Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is back and ready to prove to everyone he is healthy. The Pelicans need him badly. With talent around him, the ‘Pels have a chance to compete in a very tough Western Conference. Tonight, it starts with a divisional opponent who is missing their star player.

Ja Morant begins his 25-game suspension tonight. A major reason why the team brought in former Celtics star Marcus Smart was not just because of his immaculate defense, but because he is the perfect fit for the team. The culture that Memphis displays will benefit Smart who will be the starting point guard until Morant returns. The Grizzlies now have the last two Defensive Player of the Year winners manning the defense, with Desmond Bane hoping to provide the load offensively for the time being.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Grizzlies Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +1 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-108)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have a good chance to win this game with Morant's absence. They have a chance to take advantage of the Memphis injury situation also, New Orleans should feel good about this matchup early in the season. All eyes are going to be on Zion as the young forward returns to action after missing pretty much of last season. The former Duke star led the team in scoring during the preseason at 12.0 points per game along with Brandon Ingram. C.J. McCollum was right behind them at 11.8 per game and that is a good sign that their Big 3 is in form to begin the campaign.

Jose Alvarado will miss tonight's action along with Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis is a bit short-handed to begin the season but they are expected to play well regardless. Despite not having Morant in many contests last season, Memphis still won games more than not. All time, they are 37-24 when he doesn't suit up. Bane will be the offense along with Smart contributing while he is out. Memphis will be nasty on the defensive end but if they struggle to score then that is what could hurt them. Memphis certainly will need someone else to step up. Adding Derrick Rose to the group was also a smart move by the organization. Rose, Luke Kennard, and Zaire Williams will be crucial role players for this squad.

Bane led the NBA in scoring during the preseason averaging 22 points per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. was second on the team with 14 per game.

Steven Adams as well as Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama will miss tonight's action with injuries.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This has the potential to be a great game with a lot of intensity from both sides. I really like the Pelicans in this matchup as they are healthy compared to Memphis missing three crucial players. Zion is back and that should elevate the Pelicans to a 1-0 start to begin the season.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Pelicans +1 (-112); Under 224.5 (-110)