We're back with our daily NBA predictions and pick as we're set to bring you coverage of this fun matchup out West. The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will take on the Utah Jazz (4-11) as both teams ride opposite streaks heading into this one. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Jazz prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently second in the Southwest Division and they've won five of their last six games heading into this one. They're riding a three-game winning streak that's seen them beat the Kings twice and the Clippers in their most recent game. Zion Williamson is coming off a season-high 32-point performance and the Pelicans are riding a ton of momentum as road favorites.

The Utah Jazz are currently tied for last in the Northwest and they've lost their last four consecutive games heading into this game. While two of those losses came to the Phoenix Suns by a combined six points in differential, they suffered 32-point loss to the Lakers and a 16-point loss to the Trail Blazers most recently. They're hoping to be in a bounce-back spot at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Jazz Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -3 (-110)

Utah Jazz: +3 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: fuboTv, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have been playing great basketball over this recent stretch and they're finally seeing Zion Williamson healthy and in full force. Last game, he notched a season-high 32 points with six rebounds and five assists to his total. Brandon Ingram also had a great night with 30 points on 12-21 shooting, being very efficient with his shot selection. While James Harden of the Clippers took more of a facilitating role against them, the Pelicans defense was still able to contain him to eight points while limiting the Clippers offense as a whole. They'll have a lot of scoring momentum heading into this game.

It's still unclear how the injury report for the Pelicans will read, but CJ McCollum has been a full participant in practice over the last week, which is a promising sign for his possible return. Nevertheless, the Pelicans have many scoring options alongside Williamson and Ingram and they've proven they can lock teams down on defense. Expect them to play with authority to start this game and establish themselves in the paint early.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz are feeling the woes of a losing streak right now and while they lost to good teams in the Suns and Lakers, their double-digit loss to the shorthanded Trail Blazers last game was especially disappointing. Things don't seem to be looking up too much for them at the moment as both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson will be out for this game. This puts a massive dent in their offense as they'll be down their two leading scorers. On the bright side, Walker Kessler is listed as ‘probable' for his return, so they should see a huge boost from him on the defensive end.

To win this game against the Pelicans, the Jazz will have to slow the game down and rely on their defense in half-court situations. Having Walker Kessler back will do a lot for them in terms of clogging up the paint. The Pelicans like to drive to the basket aggressively, so expect the Jazz to play inside and collapse their defense. They'll need to see some major improvements on the offensive side if they want to keep up with the scoring talent of the Pelicans.

Final Pelicans-Jazz Prediction & Pick

We'll be seeing a new-look Jazz team as Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson sit this game out. Walker Kessler will make a big difference in the Jazz' production on defense, but they'll need their bench players to step up and provide some scoring relief on offense. They'll be back at home where they're 3-4 on the season.

While the Pelicans are just 3-3 on the road, we like them as the slight favorites in this game. Utah's offense was already struggling to score, so they're going to really feel the Pelicans' defense clamp down on them when they're looking for a shot. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are playing with great chemistry right now and it's “pick your poison” with either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram. Let's go with the Pelicans to cover this spread on the road.

Final Pelicans-Jazz Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -3 (-110)