The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Denver Nuggets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans have now won six out of their last seven games with back-to-back blowout victories as they come into this matchup on the road against the Denver Nuggets in this Friday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Nuggets prediction and pick.

New Orleans (23-15) has been solid all season long but they are really making a push in the Western Conference as of late. They have won back-to-back games with an average margin of victory of 34.5 points. You would think it's just been the Zion Williamson show out there but that couldn't be further from the truth. While he is still the focal point of that offense it's been a collective unit that has been getting it done as eight of their 13 players scored double digits in their most recent victory against the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans will be looking to continue their torrid pace when they take on the reigning NBA Champions the Denver Nuggets in this Friday night matchup.

Denver (26-13) is sitting in third in the Western Conference just one game back from the lead. Nikola Jokic is having another fantastic season averaging 25.5 points per game to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists but this Nuggets team doesn't seem as dominant as they were just a season ago. They are now just 3-3 in their last six games but they have won seven out of their last 10 games but all seven of those wins were against teams with a losing record. The Nuggets look to get back on track after a disappointing 111-124 loss to the Utah Jazz when they play host to the surging New Orleans Pelicans in this Friday night showdown.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Nuggets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, basketball believers, because Friday night's Nuggets-Pelicans matchup is a prime rib special you won't want to miss. While Denver boasts the MVP in Nikola Jokic and home-court advantage, don't be fooled the Pelicans are bringing the heat, and they'll walk away with the W.

After battling injuries last season, Zion Williamson is back with a vengeance. Averaging 21 points and 5 rebounds on a blistering 58% shooting, he's a bully in the paint, feasting on smaller defenders. Jokic is a marvel, but even he'll struggle to contain Zion's raw power and explosiveness. Expect posterizing dunks and thunderous finishes, all served with a side of Smoothie King swagger.

Brandon Ingram isn't just CJ McCollum's sidekick anymore. He's leading the Pelicans in scoring with 22 points per night, showcasing a smooth midrange game and improved playmaking. Ingram's ability to create his own shot and distribute for open shooters will stretch the Nuggets' defense, forcing Jokic out of the paint and opening driving lanes for Zion and McCollum.

The Pelicans' defense isn't messing around. They rank 8th in the league in defensive rating, led by the energetic hustle of Herb Jones and Larry Nance Jr. These tenacious defenders won't give Jokic an inch in the post, and their help-and-recover rotations will clog up Denver's passing lanes. Expect plenty of deflections, steals, and contested shots, making life miserable for the Nuggets' offense.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Hold your gumbo, basketball believers, because Friday night's Nuggets-Pelicans matchup in Denver has a different flavor waiting to be savored. Yes, Zion's a beast, Ingram's an assassin and the Pelicans' D is smothering, but don't underestimate the power of altitude and a team on a mission.

Nikola Jokic isn't just Denver's MVP, he's the league's reigning MVP, a basketball maestro conducting an offensive symphony. Zion's a physical marvel, but Jokic's a chess player with a post game so polished it gleams. He'll pick apart the Pelicans' aggressive defense with pinpoint passes, surgical footwork, and that patented step-back three that leaves defenders grasping at air. Remember, Jokic averaged a triple-double against the Pelicans last season – that's not about to change.

The Nuggets are a team of destiny. Jokic's MVP magic, Murray's resurgence, and a suffocating defense have Denver believing they can go all the way. This Friday night matchup is more than just a game; it's a statement. The Nuggets will show the league they're not just Jokic and altitude, they're a complete team ready to feast on any challenger who dares enter their mountain kingdom.

This is the matchup that everyone is waiting for on Friday night. The Pelicans have been looking like a real contender as of late with back-to-back blowout victories and are looking to make it number three in a row. The Nuggets on the other hand are looking to repeat as the NBA Champions and are just a game back from taking the lead in the Western Conference. This should be a closely contested battle between two of the best teams in the league but it's hard to not side with the hot team right now and that is the New Orleans Pelicans. Trust that Zion Williamson and company can get the biggest of the season on the road where they have been exceptional while covering the spread in this Friday night marquee matchup.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +8.5 (-110), Over 229.5 (-110)