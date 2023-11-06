As Denver plays New Orleans on Monday, we assess the game and make our Pelicans-Nuggets prediction and pick

A premier Western Conference battle in the thin air of the Mile High City will be on tap this Monday evening as the New Orleans Pelicans tip-off with the Denver Nuggets. Let's check out our NBA odds series where we make our Pelicans-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Finally healthy for the first time in what seems like forever, the Pelicans have posted a 4-2 record through the first six games of the season and are keeping their fingers crossed for a clean bill of health for the entirety of the NBA campaign. Most recently, it was New Orleans that got bounced by Atlanta by a score of 123-105. Will the Pelicans bounce back on the road or continue to come out flat in back-to-back outings?

On the other side of things, the Nuggets have yet to miss a beat and once again look like one of the more formidable squads that the Association has to offer. Despite one lousy showing in a blowout loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets have reeled off six wins in seven matchups overall and look just as dominant as their championship run during last year's postseason.

With four straight wins at home to begin the 2023-2024 season, will Denver have what it takes to make it five in a row on their home floor?

Here are the Pelicans-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Nuggets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-114)

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-106)

Over: 221 (-112)

Under: (-108)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: Altitude/NBA League Pass

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Pelicans are an intriguing team out West with a higher ceiling than most would suggest. As it stands, only guard C.J. McCollum sits on the injury report as a near fully healthy Pelicans team is one that most squads do not want to clash with.

For obvious reasons, having Zion Williamson back at full strength is the biggest reason why New Orleans can make the Nuggets showdown a nail-biter. Fresh off of pouring in 25 points to the loss against the Atlanta Hawks, and although the former no. 1 overall pick has battled injury for the most of his NBA career, he is an absolute force when he is able to suit up. Indeed, expect Williamson to be aggressive in the paint en route to putting the ball on the floor in an attempt to get the Nuggets in foul trouble.

The biggest concern that surrounds this team as a whole has been their lackluster consistency on both ends of the floor, especially shooting wise. On paper, the Pelicans rank 24th in the league with a 44 percent shooting clip from the floor. Clearly, this is a tea, that leans on their defense, and don't be surprised if center Jonas Valanciunas holds his own against Nikola Jokic down low on the block. Despite Jokic being virtually un-guardable, Valanciunas has managed to put up some offense against the giant Serbian with an average of 13 points per game in four matchups with the Nuggets a year ago.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

This may be premature to say, but is there a chance that this Denver squad is better than the one that was able to hoist the Larry O'Brien only four months ago? Only time will tell, but this Nuggets team is extremely terrifying nonetheless.

As a whole, the biggest concern entering this season with the Nuggets was a rather young bench that lost guard Bruce Brown during free agency. Brown was such a gigantic part in Denver's championship season, so many expected the Nuggets to take a rather large step back productivity-wise within their second-unit. Alas, not so fast my friend. It may sound crazy, but this bench is even deeper that one realized.

While a case can be made that the Nuggets boast the best starting lineup that the NBA has to offer, Denver does not miss a beat when the bench is thrusted into action. All in all, the further improvement by names like Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, and Reggie Jackson will be why the Nuggets will overpower the Pelicans on Monday night.

Not to mention, but with Jamal Murray counting to be held out of play due to hamstring tightness, the further importance of Reggie Jackson providing solid minutes in a starting role is that much more important if the Nuggets are going to cover and defend their home court.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Don't be alarmed if the Pelicans give the Nuggets a run for their money especially with Murray listed as out, but at the end of the day, Denver's numerous weapons will be too much to overcome. Remember, Denver rarely loses at home, and these fans know how to make life difficult for opposing teams every single night.

Final Pelicans-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -6.5 (-106)