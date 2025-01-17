Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin’s home was burglarized over the weekend, he and the team confirmed on Tuesday. Malkin first reported that his three Stanley Cup rings were among the stolen items.

The Allegheny County Police Department shared on social media Thursday that Evgeni Malkin's three championship rings, initially thought to be stolen, were discovered at his home. Although the rings were recovered, authorities confirmed that the investigation remains active.

Evgeni Malkin releasing a statement after his home was burglarized

Malkin expressed gratitude in a statement, thanking the Allegheny County Police, Sewickley Heights authorities, and the Penguins organization. “I would like to express my gratitude to the Allegheny County Police, the Sewickley Heights Police and the entire Penguins organization,” said the Penguins center. “The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I.”

Expand Tweet

The found rings represent the Penguins' championship victories in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Malkin led all playoff scorers during the 2009 and 2017 title runs and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2009.

Jim Madalinsky, public information officer for the Allegheny County Police Department, stated via email on Wednesday morning that officers were “requested to investigate a burglary that took place on January 11 in the 800 block of Blackburn Road in Sewickley Heights.” He added that detectives are actively investigating the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line.

A team source familiar with the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on public comments, confirmed that the FBI is participating in the investigation.

The Penguins stated that no additional details would be shared while the investigation remains active.

Information about Malkin's home in Sewickley Heights

Malkin resides in Sewickley Heights, a small borough in Allegheny County with a population of fewer than 900, according to the 2020 census. He has called the area home for over a decade.

The house serves as a residence for Malkin's parents during their visits to Pittsburgh from Magnitogorsk, Russia, where Malkin was born. His son, Nikita, also stays there with him when in Pittsburgh.

Malkin also owns a residence in Florida, where his partner, Anna Kasterova, and their son, Nikita, typically spend most of their time during the NHL season.

The 38-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with the Penguins. He made his return from a four-game absence in the Penguins' 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

The break-in at his residence occurred on January 10, during the Penguins' game against the Ottawa Senators on their home floor. The robbery was reported via a 911 call several hours after the game ended.

Several professional athletes have experienced burglaries in the past year, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and others.

In response to a series of robberies, the FBI issued a warning to professional sports leagues about the growing trend of athletes' homes being targeted while they were playing or traveling.