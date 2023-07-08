The Pittsburgh Penguins have added two veteran forwards to shore up the bottom-six, inking Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson to one-year contracts, the team announced.

Hinostroza's contract is worth $775,000 in 2023-24, while Johnsson's will pay him $800,000 next season. The signings come after the Pens locked up defenseman Ryan Graves and goaltender Tristan Jarry to long-term deals.

The 29-year-old Hinostroza spent last year in the Buffalo Sabres organization, splitting time between them and their American Hockey League affiliate Rochester Americans. He recorded two goals and 11 points in 26 games.

A former sixth round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, the undersized forward has played eight seasons in the NHL with the Hawks, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers and Sabres.

Over 360 career NHL games, he's registered 53 goals, 95 assists and 148 points, skating in just eight career postseason contests.

Johnsson is coming off a season split with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks; he appeared in 13 NHL games and recorded three assists in that time. He spent most of the campaign with the AHL's Utica Comets.

The 28-year-old has played six NHL campaigns, split between the Devils, Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has amassed 116 points in 259 career regular season games, and added six points in 14 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs. He won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18 and was named AHL Playoff MVP after finishing the postseason first in the AHL in assists (14) and points (24), per the official release.

Although neither Vinnie Hinostroza nor Andreas Johnsson will move the needle too much for the Pittsburgh Penguins next season, they both figure to slot in on the third or fourth line in 2023-24.