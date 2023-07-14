The 2022-23 season was a tough one for the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they ended up missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign. Individually, it wasn't a very good year for goaltender Tristan Jarry, who labored through much of the season while dealing with a myriad of injuries.

Jarry was still solid for the Penguins throughout the season, but his 90.9 save percentage and 2.9 goals allowed per game were big steps back from his strong 2021-22 campaign. Everyone knew Jarry was battling injuries, but after getting handed a big extension from Pittsburgh, Jarry sounds intent on putting together a strong bounce-back campaign with the Penguins next season.

“I was dealing with it for, I must say, since the beginning of training camp. And just being able to not get ahead of it and not really get over it was the toughest thing for me. Being able to have the people work with me every day, I think that’s helped. It’s really it’s put me in a good position, has put me in a good position to be fit.” – Tristan Jarry, The Score

Jarry acknowledges that he was dealing with injuries all throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but the good news is that he has revamped his training regimen when it comes to his fitness in order to try to stay healthy this upcoming season. With a new contract in tow, the Penguins are certainly banking on Jarry bouncing-back, and whether or not he does could be key in their playoff hopes next year.