The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Penguins-Red Wings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pittsburgh has started the season off 2-1-0, and they have won their last two after dropping opening night to the Chicago Blackhawks. Their two wins came against the Washington Capitals, and the Calgary Flames. Jake Guentzel, and Evgeni Malkin are off to great starts as they each have six points in the first three games. Guentzel has racked up five assists, and one goal. Malkin has two goals to go along with his four assists. Sydney Crosby, and Bryan Rust are the leading scorers with three goals each. On the defensive side of things, Pittsburgh has only allowed six goals, so they are playing well.

The Red Wings are 2-1-0 to start the season. They have wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Tampa Bay Lightning, but they lost to the New Jersey Devils. 10 different players for the Red Wings have scored a goal already this season. Alex DeBrincat is the leading scorer with three goals. J.T. Compher has a team-high three assists. Detroit has been scoring at will this season, and they are looking to keep that going in this one.

Tristan Jarry is expected to start in net for the Penguins. Ville Husso will be the goaltender for the Red Wings.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Red Wings Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+176)

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-215)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penguins will need their goaltender locked in for this game. As mentioned, the Red Wings have done a very good job at putting puck in net, so the Penguins will need to limit that. Besides the first game of the season, the Penguins have done a good job in the defensive zone. The Penguins held the Capitals scoreless, and allowed just two goals against the Flames. In those two games, the Penguins skaters blocked 46 shots. They were getting in the way of shooting lanes, and when the puck did get through, the goalie did a great job saving it. Do not expect any different from the Penguins in this one. Their defensive zone play will lead to a good attack, but they have to stay locked in.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings know they have a challenge in the offensive zone, and they could be up for it. DeBrincat, Daniel Sprong, and the rest of the team will be ready for it. However, it is the defensive side of the ice in which this game will be won. With the Penguins playing well lately, the Red Wings need to find a way to limit the goals. They have given up eight goals this season, but they did shutout the Blue Jackets. Columbus is not a great team, but the Lightning, and Devils are. Both those teams put up four goals on the Red Wings. Detroit needs to carry their defensive pressure from the Columbus game into this one. If they can do that, the Red Wings will cover the spread.

Final Penguins-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Penguins are the favorites in this game, and it is for good reason. Pittsburgh is the better team, and they are playing very well. However, I think this will be closer than people think. I am going to take the Red Wings to keep this game within a goal, and cover the spread.

Final Penguins-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings +1.5 (-215), Over 6.5 (-128)