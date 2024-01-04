We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Penguins-Bruins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will head to Beantown to face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Penguins-Bruins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Penguins fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at home. Initially, they fell behind 55 seconds into the game, thanks to a Tom Wilson goal. The Penguins allowed three more goals to fall into a 4-0 hole. Then, they slowly battled back, first because of a goal by Rickard Rakell at the end of the first period. The Pens got additional goals from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel to cut the deficit. However, they could not complete the comeback.

Tristan Jarry was awful in this one, allowing three goals on seven shots before the Penguins pulled him. Overall, the Penguins fired 35 shots. They also won 55 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. The Pens also leveled 29 hits and blocked nine shots.

The Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Early on, it was a scoreless first period as both teams played excellent defense. But the Bruins broke through when Kevin Shattenkirk put them on the board. Later, James van Riemsdyk gave them the lead after the Jackets tied it. Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic finished it off with goals in the third period. Significantly, Linus Ullmark made 26 saves to preserve the win.

The Bruins won despite only winning 40 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and killed their only penalty. The Bruins also made 10 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Bruins swept the Penguins last season. Additionally, they have gone 6-4 in 10 games against the Penguins, including 3-2 in five games at the TD Garden. The Bruins are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Penguins are chasing a playoff spot.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Bruins Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-196) ML (+125)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-162) ML (-150)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Bruins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread

The Penguins need to find a way to score on one of the best defenses in the NHL. Moreover, they need to figure out a way to get their stars going and take the crowd out of the game.

Crosby is their best scorer and has been for the last 20 years. So far, he has 21 goals and 17 assists, including five powerplay markers. Evgeni Malkin continues to do well and is staying healthy this season. Ultimately, he has 14 goals and 18 assists, including three powerplay tallies. Malkin has done well in the faceoff circle, winning 188 draws and losing 181. Meanwhile, Guentzel has tallied 17 goals and 25 assists, including three powerplay markers. These three lead an offense that has struggled this season, ranking 23rd in goals, 25th in shooting percentage, and 26th on the powerplay.

Jarry will try to redeem himself after his horrific performance in the last game. Currently, he is now 11-11-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. Jarry will play behind a team that is sixth in goals against and 10th on the penalty kill.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they can get on the board first. Then, they need to avoid making turnovers in their own zone.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins have bounced back from their first-round flameout from last season and are back on top of the league. Now, they hope to keep their foot on the gas and make more strides as the season progresses.

David Pastrnak has been exceptional, with 22 goals and 28 assists, including seven tallies on the powerplay. Now, “Pasta” will try and work his magic all over the ice. Brad Marchand has been solid, with 13 goals and 20 assists, with five powerplay markers. Also, Charlie Coyle has done well, with 13 goals and 14 assists, including four powerplay tallies. The Bruins have liked what they have seen from van Riemsdyk, who has seven goals and 18 assists, including five powerplay markers. Additionally, Charlie McAvoy has been elite when he has played, resulting in three goals and 20 assists, including one powerplay conversion. The Bruins are 15th in goals and 13th in shooting percentage. Moreover, they are elite with the extra man, ranking fourth on the powerplay.

Jeremy Swayman will likely get the start in his turn in the rotation after Ullmark went on Tuesday. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is third in goals against and second on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can continue to cover the ice and skate well with the puck. Then, they need to prevent Malkin, Crosby, and Guentzel from getting loose.

Final Penguins-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins seem to be on a roll lately. Expect it to continue as they take down a Penguins team that is struggling to win games. They may cover the spread, but the moneyline will pay better.

Final Penguins-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: ML (-150)