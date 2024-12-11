ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the worst in the Eastern Conference take to the ice as the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game at 12-14-4 on the year but have won five of their last seven games. Still, they are in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Penguins faced the Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon and Miko Rantanen scored in the first period to give the Avalanche the lead. MacKinnon and Rantanen would come away with five points in the game, while the newly acquired Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 6-2 win for the Avalanche.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are 11-14-3 on the year, sitting in last in the Atlantic Division. In the last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. Patrick Laine continued his hot play since returning from injury, as he opened the game with a power play goal. Troy Terry would score to tie the game, and then he scored again to give the Ducks the lead. Kirby Dach would tie the game with a goal just 11 seconds last. The third period and overtime would be scoreless, but the Canadiens would win the game in a shootout.

Here are the Penguins-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Canadiens Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -118

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Penguins vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust join Sidney Crosby on the top line this year. Crosby leads the team in points again this year, while also leading the team in assists. He has eight goals and 19 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. Rakell leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 11 goals and seven assists on the year, with two goals and two assists on the power play. Rust comes in with nine goals and seven assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by Evgeni Malkin. He has six goals and 19 assists this year with a goal and six assists on the power play. Further, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line. He is third on the team in points while having two goals and 17 assists this year. Finally, Michael Bunting has been solid this year, sitting sixth on the team in points, having seven goals and six assists.

Tristan Jarry is expected to return to the goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 5-4-1 on the year with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. While Jarry did struggle last time out, giving up five goals. He has been playing well. Prior to that, Jarry had won four straight starts with a save percentage above .900 in three of them.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nick Suzuki leads the top line while being joined by Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook. Suzuki leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with ten goals and 19 assists this year, good for 29 total points. He has a goal and seven assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield leads the team in goals this year. Caufield comes in with 17 goals and eight assists this year. He has seven goals and an assist on the power play. Finally, Newhook comes in with six goals this year.

The Canadiens' blue line has also been productive this year. Lane Huston is third on the team in points this year, with 19 assists on the year. He has seven assists on the power play this year. Further, Mike Matheson comes in with two goals and 13 assists this year, with a goal and six assists on the power lay. Finally, Juraj Slafkovsky has been solid this year, also having two goals and 13 assists.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 9-11-2 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He was great last time out, giving up just two goals on 29 shots. Further, it was the third time in four games he was above .930 in save percentage.

Final Penguins-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight one. The Penguins are scoring just 2.83 goals per game this year, but have been the worst defense in the NHL, allowing 3.80 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are scoring just 2.75 goals per game, while sitting 30th in the NHL, allowing 3.54 goals per game. Both teams have played well as of late, but the Penguins have been scoring better, and that will get them the win.

Final Penguins-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-118)