The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road on a quick turnaround as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins come into the game at 12-12-3 but have struggled as of late. The Penguins have lost five of their last seven games overall and faced the Coyotes last time out. Jake Guentzel got the scoring started quickly, scoring on the power play just 1:12 into the game. Still, power-play goals would hurt the Penguins, as the Coyotes scored twice on the power play to take the lead in the first. Jeff Carter would score short-handed to close the period and have a 2-2 game going into the second. After a scoreless second, Jeff Carter scored on the power play to give the Penguins the lead, and Jake Guentzel hit an empty net goal to close the game as the Penguins won 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens enter the game at 12-13-3 on the year. They also come into the game struggling, losing four of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. The Predators took the lead in the first, on a Colton Sissons power play goal. He would add another goal in the second period, but the Canadiens closed the period with a Jake Evans unassisted goal. Still, they could not find the back of the net again, as Juuse Saros saved 36 of 37 shots, and the Predators took a 2-1 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Canadiens Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -152

Montreal Canadiens: +126

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins come in off an above-average performance last night, scoring four times, well above their average of just 2.93 per game this year. That average puts them 23rd in the NHL this year in goals scored per game. Jake Guentzel scored twice in the game and is the team leader in points, while also leading in assists this year. He enters the game with 12 goals and 19 assists, to give him 31 points. He also just scored his first power-play goal of the year, and now has one goal and three assists on the power play this season.

Meanwhile, the team leader in goals and tied for second in assists is Sidney Crosby. He enters the game with 15 goals on the year and 13 assists, giving him 28 points. He has just two goals and two assists on the power play this year, as the power play has struggled for the Penguins.

Third on the team in points, this year is Evgeni Malkin. He enters the game with ten goals on the year and 13 assists. That gives him 23 points this year. He has also been the most productive on the power play this year, with two goals and four assists. Still, Malkin has given the other team the most power play opportunities, leading the team with 20 penalty minutes. The Penguins are also missing a major piece of their offense in Bryan Rust. Rust has ten goals and ten assists this year, but is still out with an injury.

The Penguin's power play has struggled heavily this year, as they sit 28th in the NHL in power play conversion this year. They have scored just nine goals on the power play this year, and have an 11.4 percent conversion rate this year. On the penalty kill this year, the Penguins do sit tenth in the NHL, with an 82.1 percent success rate.

It is expected to be Alex Nedeljkovic in the goals today for the Penguins. He is 2-2-1 on the year with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. He has won just one of his last three starts but has been playing well. While facing 105 shots in those three games, Nedeljkovic has saved 100 of them, good for a .952 save percentage in those games.

Why The Canadiens Will Win

The Canadiens have also struggled to score this year, sitting 27th in the NHL in goals per game this year at just 2.61 per game on the season. Nick Suzuki and Sean Monahan sit tied for the team lead in goals this year. Suzuki leads the team in assists and points as well, coming into the game with eight goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 22 points. Meanwhile, Monahan has eight goals and eight assists, good for 16 points on the year. They have also been the top producers on the power play, as Suzuki has five goals and six assists on the power play this year, while Monahan has four goals and four assists when man-up.

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield is having a solid year. He has seven goals this season, tied for third on the team. With his 13 assists, he has 20 points on the season. Seven of those assists have come on the power play this season. Alex Newhook is tied in goals with Caufield. He enters the game with seven goals and six assists on the year. The Canadiens also get production on offense from the blue line. Mike Matheson is third on the team in points this year, with five goals and 14 assists on the season.

The Canadien's power play ranks 21st in the NHL this year in conversion. They have scored 17 times on the season, sitting with a 16.7 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 73.5 percent success rate.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal today for the Canadiens. He enters the game with a 6-4-1 record on the year and a 2.78 goals-against average. He also has a .912 save percentage. Last time out was the first time he gave up more than three goals in a start in the prior seven games. Still, he faced 42 shots in the game and has been over a .900 save percentage in each of his last eight games.

Final Penguins-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Both goalies in this game are coming in strong. They have both put up recent solid performances and should keep this a low-scoring game. Still, both offenses have struggled a lot. With the Penguins coming off a game in Pittsburgh just last night, they could struggle even more, especially without Bryan Rust. The Canadiens have been the better defensive team as well. While the money line in this game is a good play, the best play is on the total.

Final Penguins-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+126) and under 6.5 (-115)