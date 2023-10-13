The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to bounce back as they face the Washington Capitals in a divisional battle at the Capital One Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Penguins-Capitals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Penguins fell 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks on opening night. Initially, things looked good as the Penguins got on the board first when Bryan Rust scored in the first. Sidney Crosby tacked on to the lead, making it 2-0. However, the collapse began, and the Hawks cut the deficit to 2-1 to head into the third period. The Blackhawks then had an explosive third period with three goals to finish the Penguins off.

The Capitals will open their season, hoping last season was an aberration. Now, the goal is to make the playoffs and give Alexander Ovechkin more of a chance to shine as he heads into the twilight years of his career. Spencer Carbery joins the Capitals as the youngest NHL coach, and many of the players will not be much younger than him. Ultimately, he hopes to get the best out of them with the goal of staying healthy and competing.

The Pens and the Caps split the season series last year, with each snagging a game on the road. Additionally, two of the games were one-score finals. Two of the four also had more than 6.5 goals. Moreover, six of the last 10 games have had more than 6.5 goals scored between the two teams.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Capitals Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+190)

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-235)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread

The Penguins still have elite talent on their team. However, they are all getting older, and it is getting tougher to stay competitive in a league that is getting younger. Crosby started the season with a goal, which helped the Penguins strike a lead. Unfortunately, the defense and goaltending fell apart, and the Pens could not win this one.

Evgeni Malkin started his season by firing six shots at the net. Sadly, none of them went in. But Malkin also won 10 faceoffs, which will be important as the season goes along to help the Penguins maintain possession. Also, he blocked a shot.

Rickard Rakell is another playmaker the Penguins hope can take another step. Ultimately, he is no longer the goal-scoring threat he once was. But Rakell did provide some help on Tuesday, as he took two shots and won one faceoff. Also, he delivered four hits and blocked a shot.

But the Penguins need more from the defense in front of goalie Tristan Jarry. Initially, things looked great for Jarry in Tuesday's game. But as the defense broke down, so did he. As a result, he finished with 32 saves and three goals allowed.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they can take better shots and win more faceoffs to gain possession. Then, the defense must play better in front of Jarry.

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread

The Capitals enter the season with an aging team that does seem to be getting younger. Ultimately, this core will have to do the job. Ovechkin had 42 goals and 33 assists and is 72 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. Now, he hopes to keep scoring as he gets older and lead his team back to the playoffs. Nicklas Backstrom is now a third-line player and hopes to remain productive despite numerous injuries over the years.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had 12 goals and 43 assists last season. Ultimately, he hopes to bounce back. Tom Wilson looks to stay healthy and produce for the Capitals. Meanwhile, Dylan Strome hopes to add to a season where he had 23 goals and 42 assists. Max Pacioretty is on the team, but there is no telling how he will do or how he will bounce back from two serious injuries.

Darcy Keumper is likely the starting goalie for the Capitals today. Significantly, he had 22 wins with a 2.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909 last season. Keumper looks to improve on that mark.

The Capitals will cover the spread if their powerplay can deliver. Then, they need the defense to stop Crosby and Malkin.

Final Penguins-Capitals Prediction & Pick

These teams are too similar to one another. Ultimately, it will be a close game. There will be a lot of goals as the teams feel each other out. Therefore, the over is the good choice here.

Final Penguins-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-110)