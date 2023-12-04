It is a battle of Pennsylvania as we continue our NHL odd series with a Penguins-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a battle of Pennsylvania as the Pittsburgh Penguins travel across the state to face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Penguins-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins enter the game sitting at 11-10-2 on the year. They have lost four of their last six games overall though. Meanwhile, the Flyers enter at 12-10-2 on the year, sitting two points ahead of Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan division standings. They have also lost four of their last six, but are coming off a win.

Last time out, these two teams faced each other. After no scoring in the first period, Kris Letang scored unassisted to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead. Owen Tippett would tie the game up before the end of the second period though. In the third, Jake Guentzel scored to give the Penguins the lead, but after a shorthanded goal and then a power play goal by the Flyers, they would have the 3-2 lead. The Penguins would tie it up with just 21 seconds left in the game, and it would go to a shootout, where the Flyers would take the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Flyers Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -128

Philadelphia Flyers: +106

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Win

The team leader in goals this year, and second on the team in points this year is Sidney Crosby. He enters the game with 14 goals on the year with 11 assists, giving him 25 points. He has just two goals and an assist on the power play this year. The team leader in points this year also leads the team in assists this year. That is Jake Geuntzel. He enters the game with nine goals and 18 assists, to give him 27 points. He has yet to score on the power play this year but does have three assists.

Two men enter the game tied for second on the team in goals. First is Evgeni Malkin. He entered the game with ten goals on the year with 11 assists to give him 21 points. He had two goals and four assists on the power play. Bryan Rust comes into the game with ten goals and nine assists. That gives him 19 points on the year, but none of them come on the power play. The Penguins also get help from the blue line. Erik Karlsson comes into the game with six goals and 13 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Kris Letang comes in with two goals and 11 assists on the year.

The Penguins sit 19th in the NHL this year scoring 3.13 goals per game. They have been bad on the power play this year, sitting with a 10.9 percent conversion rate with seven goals this year. They have been solid when man down this year, sitting eighth with an 84.7 percent success rate.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in between the pipes in this one. He is 8-8-2 on the year with a 2.47 goals against average and a .918 save percentage this year. Last time out he was solid. Jarry saves 31 of 34 shots, good for a .912 save percentage, but still, he lost the game in a shutout. In November he was solid, with a .932 save percentage and six wins with one shutout.

Why The Flyers Will Win

The leader of the team in goals this year and points is Travis Konecny. He comes into the game with 12 goals this year with five assists on the season. That gives him 17 points, which is the team lead. Right behind him is Sean Couturier. He is second on the team assets while being tied for second in points. He has five goals with 11 assists on the season for his 16 points. The leader in assists, and tied for second on the team in goals is Travis Sanheim. He is a defender, coming into the game with two goals and 14 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have three guys tied for second on the team in goals, all of them with eight. Both Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett come into the game with eight goals on the year, and both of them have seven assists. Cam Atkinson also comes into the game with eight goals on the year. He has six assists to sit with 14 points.

The Flyers sit 22nd in the NHL this year with just 2.92 goals per game. They have also been bad on the power play, sitting 28th in the NHL with a 12.7 percent conversion rate and just ten goals. They have been solid when man down this year. The Flyers have an 84.8 percent success rate on the penalty kill while scoring six times this year when shorthanded.

Carter Hart is expected to be in goal again tonight. He is 6-6-1 on the year with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is on a four-game losing streak though. In the last four games, he has been below .900 in save percentage in three of the four games, while allowing three or more goals in each of those four games. In November, he struggled overall. He has just a .896 save percentage with a 3.13 goals-against average. Hart went just 2-4-1 in those games as well.

Final Penguins-Flyers Prediction & Pick

One of the big differences in this game against the last one is the Flyers will have their top goaltender back. Carter Hart did not play in the last one in which the Flyers won. Still, he has not been good as of late. He has been over three goals allowed per game in each of the last four games he has played. Meanwhile. Tristan Jarry has been playing well. The Flyers have lost 13 of their last 19 games in the division. They did come away with the win in the last game. Still, the Penguins had a lot of control in the game. They had fewer shots, but more scoring opportunities. The issue was their 16 giveaways against the Flyers four giveaways. That is something that will not be repeated in this one. Take the Penguins to get the win.

