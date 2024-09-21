Penn State football is flying under the radar a little bit so far this season, but they have been impressive in victory on their way to a 2-0 start. Their offense, which was much maligned after an up and down season last year (and over the past few years, for that matter), has been operating much more smoothly, and they have plenty of talent on the perimeter to complement quarterback Drew Allar after his hot start to the season.

Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are two of the team's biggest starts, and they give the Nittany Lions two players who can do damage on the ground and through the air. Tight end Tyler Warren has also been a star, leading the team in both catches and yards by a wide margin.

Penn State may have another tight end that's ready to break out. Khalil Dinkins earned praise from his quarterback ahead of Saturday's game where he should see a bigger role, according to Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.

“I think he's a Swiss Army knife,” Allar said, per Donohue. “The whole tight end room, they're all kind of similar in that way where they're really well-rounded as tight ends. I think Dink has really grown this offseason. Obviously, he's a very physical guy. He's very athletic, and I don't know if many people really know how athletic he is. When we're able to get the ball to him in space, he'll make guys miss and he'll outrun defensive backs just because of how athletic he is.”

Dinkins missed the first game of the season with an injury that he suffered in fall camp. He returned in Week 2 against Bowling Green, playing eight snaps, and now should have a bigger role in the Penn State offense after the injury to Andrew Rappleyea.

Penn State offense humming under Andy Kotelnicki

Penn State football attempted to revamp their offense this offseason, bringing in former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to call plays for Drew Allar and the offense. So far, the change is producing pretty good results for James Franklin and company.

The Nittany Lions are up to almost 450 yards per game so far in 2024, and despite the small sample size, that's almost 50 yards more per game than they averaged last season. The running game is still formidable, but they are also trying to push the ball vertically a little bit more than they did last year, and the passing game feels less static as a result.

The scheme may suit Drew Allar's skillset even better, and the Penn State signal caller also looks more comfortable in his second full season under center. Franklin, Kotelnicki and the Penn State offense certainly have tougher tests in front of them, but they're off to a promising start in 2024.