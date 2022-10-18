Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin voiced out his issue about the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after getting irked by the fact that visiting teams and Michigan Wolverines players have to sometimes cross paths when walking in and out of the locker rooms. In last Saturday’s game at the said stadium between Penn State football and the Wolverines, players from both sides got into each other’s faces at halftime, triggering Franklin to say that it is perhaps time to find a solution that would prevent such jawing matches and fights from happening in the future.

Via Mark Wogenrich of Sports Illustrated:

“I prefer to talk about these things in the offseason, but the one tunnel is a problem,” Franklin said. “It’s a problem and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that’s going to stop [it]. We’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.”

As for the game itself, Penn State football was absolutely dominated on the field by the Wolverines. Penn State lost the game, 41-17, which was Franklin’s team’s first defeat of the season. The Nittany Lions started the season on a five-game win streak but faltered in their first game against a ranked opponent.

Penn State football will not look to pick up the pieces in this coming weekend in a home game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers before taking on the powerful Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9.