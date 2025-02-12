Penn State football head coach James Franklin praised Nittany Lions' legends Saquon Barkley and Jahan Dotson for their Super Bowl 59 victory. The Philadelphia Eagles won their second championship in franchise history on Sunday in a dominant display against the Kansas City Chiefs. Barkley and Dotson were both significant factors in this game and collected their first rings.

The two were teammates in Happy Valley, playing several years under James Franklin. As Penn State football looks to take that next championship-level step after a successful 2024, the program's head coach praised Dotson and Barkley as well as Eagles cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields. Franklin did this during his first media day appearance since the 2025 Orange Bowl.

“It is the Super Bowl and Saquon’s success, Jahan’s success, and Tariq Castro-Fields. It’s really cool to be a part of this journey with these guys. All the way back from when we recruited them. So, to see them have that type of success on that stage is really cool. Congratulations to those guys.”

Former Nittany Lion greats were all over the field at Super Bowl 59

It goes without saying that Saquon Barkley has had a remarkable season in Philadelphia. The two-time Big Ten MVP rushed for over 2000 yards and carried that phenomenal form into the playoffs. Saquon was mainly contained in the Super Bowl by an elite Chiefs defense. But to contain him, Kansas City had to stack the box, which significantly opened up Philadelphia's passing offense. Jahan Dotson was a benefactor of this.

The third-year wideout had two catches for 42 yards, including a 27-yard catch that set up the Eagles' first touchdown. The trio of Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson, and Tariq Castro-Fields were part of several successful seasons in the Happy Valley. That includes winning a few New Year's Six bowls. The Nittany Lions are coming off a season where they won two of these games in the first year of the twelve-team College Football Playoff.

Penn State football's season ended in a loss to Notre Dame in the 2025 Orange Bowl. James Franklin has built a terrific program over the years, but he is still trying to take the next step. While the Nittany Lions have not won a national title since 1986, they seem to be inching closer and closer to one. Expectations will be sky-high next season, as Penn State is listed as the No. 3 team in the country in to ESPN's way-too-early rankings.

While Penn State football is trying to have a championship celebration in the future, now is the time to celebrate the accomplishments of three former Nittany Lions last Sunday. Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson, and Tariq Castro-Fields have now all won football's holy grail, and all three have bright futures ahead of them. The same can be said for the Nittany Lions as a whole.