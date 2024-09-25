Week five of the college football season is almost here, and this is going to be a good one! After this week, some teams will be almost halfway through their regular season schedule, which is hard to believe as it feels like the season just started yesterday. Week five is going to be a fun one as there are a ton of good matchups, and perhaps the best matchup of the college football season as Alabama will take on Georgia. One other contest that should be a good one will be in the Big Ten as the Penn State football team will be hosting Illinois for a top-20 matchup.

ESPN's College GameDay airs live from the campus hosting the biggest college football game of the week, and they will be in Tuscaloosa this Saturday to see Alabama take on Georgia. These are two of the best teams in the SEC, and they are two of the best teams in the entire country. This is a must-watch game.

Alabama-Georgia is going to be a good one and so will Penn State-Illinois, but there are a lot of other good matchups this week as we are getting into the heart of conference play.

The ACC has one big matchup this weekend as #15 Louisville will hit the road to take on #16 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish aren't an ACC team, but it feels like they are at this point.

There are a few other intriguing matchups in the Big Ten this weekend to go along with the Penn State-Illinois game. #12 Michigan will be hosting Minnesota in a rivalry battle for the Little Brown Jug. #13 USC will be looking to bounce back from their loss against the Wolverines last week as they will be taking on Wisconsin at home.

In the Big 12, #20 Oklahoma State and #23 Kansas State have a huge matchup as both teams try to avoid a second straight loss. Both the Cowboys and Wildcats are seen as contenders in the conference, but whoever loses this weekend is going to be in trouble.

There are a lot of other conference games in the SEC this week, but there aren't really any worth noting besides the huge matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Week five is almost here, and it's going to be a fun one.

When the season started, not a lot of people thought that Illinois would be undefeated and ranked #19 in the country going into this matchup, but here we are. The Fighting Illini have a couple good wins already against Kansas and Nebraska, and they want to add Penn State to their resume. This game is going to be fun. Before we get into predictions, let's look at where each team is at heading into this matchup.

Penn State football has looked good so far

This has to be the year for the Penn State football team to break through, and they certainly look like a contender so far. The Nittany Lions have had a few seasons where they were close to winning the Big Ten and going to the College Football Playoff, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. With the playoff now expanded to 12 teams, they have a great opportunity to make it.

So far, Penn State has taken care of business as they are 3-0. The Nittany Lions had an impressive win in week one as they went on the road and easily handled West Virginia, but their week two win against Bowling Green was a bit concerning. It was way too close for comfort as Penn State won 34-27, but a win is a win.

Penn State looked much better last week as they dominated Kent State for a 56-0 win.

Illinois has surprised a lot of people

How about this Illinois football team? Bret Bielema has a done a terrific job with the Fighting Illini, and he has his team sitting at 4-0 and ranked #19 in the country. It's only been four weeks, but Illinois already has a win over Kansas who was ranked #19 at the time, and then they went on the road and beat #22 Nebraska last week. The Fighting Illini are good, and they are hoping to really make a statement this weekend against the ninth ranked Nittany Lions.

Two top-20 teams under the lights at Beaver Stadium. It doesn't get much better than that. Here are three predictions for the big game:

Drew Allar will throw an interception

If Illinois wants to pull off this upset, they are going to need to force Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar into some mistakes. The Fighting Illini can make that happen. Allar is a good QB, but he hasn't played well in big games during his career. Until he proves that he can handle the big moments, expect him to make a couple of mistakes.

Penn State will be held to 20 or less points

This game is closer than people think, and it's going to be a low-scoring battle. That is the recipe for success for the Fighting Illini. They aren't going to go into Beaver Stadium and win a shootout, but if they play good defense and force a couple turnovers, they can have a chance in this game.

Illinois will win the game

This might be a bit of a stretch, but this one is going to be closer than people think. The spread in this game is huge as it favors Penn State by 19 points. The Fighting Illini are good! They went into a difficult night atmosphere last week and won the game outright as big underdogs. Even after that, people are still doubting this team. Illinois is going to go to State College this weekend and make a statement.

Penn State and Illinois will kick off from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Nittany Lions are currently favored by 19 points.