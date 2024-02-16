Penn State visits Nebraska as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 6-8) are on the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 7-7) Saturday morning. This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Penn State-Nebraska prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Penn State has struggled this season, and they have lost their last two games. Kanye Clary is the leading scorer with 16.7 points per game. Ace Baldwin is next in line with 14.2 points per game, and he leads the team with 5.4 assists. They are the only two players scoring over 10.0 points per game, but they average just over 75 as a team.

Nebraska is having a good season. They are sixth in the Big Ten, but their 17-8 record has them poised to make the NCAA tournament. They are coming off a 20-point win over Michigan. Keisei Tominaga leads the team with 14.0 points per game. Reink Mast is second on the team in scoring, but he leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game. As a team, Nebraska scores 77.3 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Nebraska Odds

Penn State: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +260

Nebraska: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State plays at a fast pace, which is why they are sixth in the Big Ten in scoring. Penn State needs to continue their fast pace if they want to win this game. Nebraska allows teams to play at a fast pace, so Penn State is in a good position to score some points. If the Nittany Lions can make their shots, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Penn State gets to the free throw line the fifth-most in the Big-10. Penn State needs to get Nebraska into foul trouble. If they can get some of Nebraska's better players in foul trouble, and out of the game, they will be able to win this game.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. They allow 70.8 points per game, but teams shoot just 40.2 percent off them this season. That number is good for third in the Big Ten. Nebraska is also very good when it comes to staying out of foul trouble. Teams take the second-fewest free throws against the Cornhuskers this season. Nebraska will win this game on the defensive end of the court.

Nebraska is the fourth-best team in the Big Ten in points per game. Penn State gives up the fourth-most points per game. Nebraska should be able to do some scoring in this game, especially because it is a home game. As long as Nebraska can put up some points, they will win this game.

Final Penn State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be very close. Nebraska is the better team, and they are playing their best basketball in Lincoln. At home this season, Nebraska is 15-1. Their lone loss is to Creighton. With this being a home game for Nebraska, I like the Cornhuskers to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Penn State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -7.5 (-115)