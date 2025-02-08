ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 20th-ranked UCLA Bruins have been enjoying their first season in the Big Ten, and they look to continue it when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions in this matchup. UCLA sits fourth in the Big Ten, while Penn State has been disappointing this season, owning the 17th spot. The 17th spot puts them as second-last in the conference, ahead of only Washington, which has the same number of losses but one less game played. It'll be the first modern meeting for these teams and the only matchup this season unless they somehow meet in the conference playoffs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-UCLA prediction and pick.

It hasn't been fun for Penn State in the Big Ten this season, as they've lost eight of their past nine games. Their only win came against Rutgers as seven-point favorites. Unfortunately for the team, Rutgers wasn't the only game where they were favorites, as they were also favored against Indiana, Ohio State, and Minnesota. The oddsmakers love to give respect to Penn State at home, but they haven't shown that to be the case this season. Their last two losses as favorites against the Buckeyes and Golden Gophers were incredibly disappointing, as they fell to deficits of 19 and eight points.

UCLA's transition hasn't been difficult, which is surprising given the struggles of Oregon, USC, and Washington. UCLA is one of the top teams in the conference, tied for fourth behind only Michigan, Michigan State, and Purdue. The Bruins have won six games in a row, which is a welcome sight after their four-game losing streak at the beginning of January.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State's offense can get any cover, especially a ten-point spread. The Nittany Lions offense ranks 34th in the nation, averaging 81.4 points per game. UCLA's defense presents a difficult challenge, but the Bruins haven't seen this highly ranked offense. Penn State has flaws, but UCLA is an excellent matchup.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

One thing Penn State has going for them this season is their offense, which hasn't translated into as many wins as they'd like. The reason is an abysmal offense, which ranks 217th in the nation with 72.5 points allowed per game. The Bruins don't have an elite offense, ranking just 157th, but they have been better lately.

UCLA's defense will have a massive challenge against Penn State, but it will be their key to victory. The Bruins rank 20th in the nation, allowing 64.3 points per game. They also allowed 61 or fewer points in three of their past four games.

Final Penn State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

It's worth noting that some of UCLA's successes over the past six games have come against three teams that came with them to the Big Ten. UCLA had four consecutive losses to classic Big Ten teams before that stretch, which gives some reason for concern. More concern arises when you realize the challenge the Nittany Lions will give the Bruins' defense in this game. It isn't the most calming bet, but Penn State has plenty of room to maneuver and get a cover.

Final Penn State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Penn State +10 (-110)