Drill your way to treasure! Here are the details for Pepper Grinder, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Pepper Grinder Release Date: March 28, 2024
Pepper Grinder – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Pepper Grinder has a release date of March 28, 2024. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch and PC. A demo for the game is available for download on both platforms.
Pepper Grinder Gameplay
Pepper Grinder is a 2D sidescrolling platformer with some combat elements and a heavy emphasis on drilling. As the game is primarily a 2D sidescrolling platformer, players will have to navigate their way through the game stages by jumping up platforms, across gaps, and more. The usual platforming mechanics are present in this game, such as cannons that can shoot the player across gaps, points to swing around in, and more.
However, as mentioned above, this game has a heavy emphasis on drilling. As the player progresses, they will discover locations where they can drill into the ground or walls, usually denoted by a difference in color in said locations. While inside a drillable part of the map, players will be able to freely move around in the four cardinal directions. This doesn’t mean that players can make sharp turns, so players will need practice to get used to the game’s drilling mechanics. Players will also be combining the game’s drilling mechanics with other platforming mechanics, requiring the player to practice and get good.
Although the game does emphasize drilling, that doesn’t mean that that is the only tool that players will have access to. Throughout their travels, players will obtain the ability to use other tools, ranging from guns to golems, and more. These tools will help the player in specific stages, before having to switch back to the drill.
Pepper Grinder Story
The game follows Pepper, described as a “seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting”. Pepper finds herself shipwrecked, with the Narlings stealing all of the treasure that she had collected during her travels. Armed with Grinder, her super-powered drilling device, Pepper must make her way to the Narlings and recover her missing fortune, all while contending against the mysterious beings that have begun to emerge from the shadows.
