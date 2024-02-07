Discover how England's football sensation, Jack Grealish, strikes a winning deal with Pepsi in a multi-million pound endorsement.

England's Jack Grealish has again proven his marketability in the dynamic world of football endorsements, securing a lucrative seven-figure deal with soft drink giant Pepsi. The 28-year-old forward, fresh off a remarkable season securing the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup treble with Manchester City, has added yet another feather to his cap by becoming the face of Pepsi's latest advertising campaign.

Teaming up with former footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones, Grealish's partnership with Pepsi promises to captivate audiences with its blend of sports prowess and entertainment. The duo filmed their parts for the commercial in January, with insiders estimating Grealish's earnings from the deal to be in the million-pound range.

Describing the collaboration, an insider revealed, “Jack is banking another million with his new Pepsi deal. It’s for a new advertising campaign with Vinnie Jones, who has also been signed up.” The source further emphasized Grealish's value to Pepsi, citing his track record of success on and off the pitch.

Grealish's endorsement portfolio extends beyond soft drinks, with the footballer serving as a brand ambassador for esteemed names like Gucci, Bose, and Puma. However, his journey to the summit of footballing and commercial success hasn't been without challenges. In December, Grealish experienced a harrowing burglary at his Cheshire mansion, resulting in the loss of watches and jewelry valued at £1 million.

Yet, Grealish remains undeterred, stepping out with fiancée Sasha Attwood for the first time since the incident. The couple's resilience mirrors Grealish's tenacity on the field, where he continues to dazzle fans with his skill and flair.

As Grealish's star continues to rise, his partnership with Pepsi symbolizes more than just a business deal—it's a testament to his status as a global icon, following in the footsteps of footballing legends like David Beckham and Lionel Messi. With the Pepsi campaign set to debut later this year, fans can expect an electrifying showcase of talent and charisma from one of football's brightest stars.