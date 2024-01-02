The Mist will be lifted... and maybe season two will be in sight.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians series creator Rick Riordan doesn't have the exact details, but he says the show may be getting a second season. The best-selling author, along with the series' main trio, spoke to Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused at the 92nd Street Y.

Riordan also served as the co-creator and executive producer for the Disney+ series. During the podcast, he was asked about the future of the show. He said that there is no guarantee that the show will return. However, due to the overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and Disney executives, it's looking pretty likely. And the Percy Jackson team is ready, willing and able to return for season two as soon as they get the word.

“We are doing what we can to prepare [for] the eventuality that we get the green light,” Riordan said.

“We don't know.It is not official. You know, we're getting reactions like we've had tonight, amazing reactions everywhere… so, if I was the Oracle, I would say the Auguries are good,” he added.

The author continued, “But, we had started writing what those episodes would look like, sort of doing a series format, talking about the first few episodes, and that's about as much as we can do right now until we get the go-ahead. So, the best way to ensure that [the show] goes forward, [is to] tell your friends to tune in to Disney+ and watch.”

It doesn't seem like Riordan has anything to worry about. According to IGN, the Percy Jackson series garnered 13.3 million views in just six days. With those numbers, the series is currently Disney Branded Television's biggest show so far. It also makes the series one of Disney+ and Hulu's top five season premiere seasons in 2023.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently has a 96% average Tomatometer score and an 86% audience rating. If you compare it to the first movie released in 2010, that earned a dismal 49% average Tomatometer score and 53% audience rating.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians only has three episodes so far. With five more to go until the first season wraps up, maybe Disney just wants the show to enjoy garnering even more viewers before it announces its return.