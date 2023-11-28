The new trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has brought in over 84 million views in just ten days.

There's some buzz around the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series coming out on Disney+. It was made obvious by the amount of views on the trailer.

In just ten days, it's racked up over 84 million views, according to Deadline.

Huge numbers of views for Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The trailer was released on November 16 and has many views from across Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

As for the series, it's set to be available for streaming on Disney+ on December 20th. However, it will have some events for the premiere on Dec. 13 in New York and Dec. 16 in London.

It consists of a weekly episode release after the initial launch, with two episodes available. There will be a total of eight episodes for the first season. Episode titles were just released, and they contain some pretty intriguing ones.

According to Disney+: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With the help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The author of the books, Rick Riordan, is the series's executive producer. He's doing this partly to keep the new series true to the books after the disappointing movies.

From the look at the numbers that Percy Jackson and the Olympians have been racking up, it's looking like it could be quite a success for Disney+.