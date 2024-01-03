How can ATL land Justin Fields?

Heading into the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears face a critical decision. They currently hold the first overall pick with a pressing need at quarterback. Keep in mind that incumbent QB Justin Fields has encountered challenges in meeting expectations during his initial three seasons in the NFL. This has prompted the Bears to explore potential trades for the top pick. The Atlanta Falcons, also in search of a quarterback solution, emerge as a viable trade partner for the Bears. This article delves into the optimal trade scenario that the Falcons should present to acquire Fields from the Bears.

The Chicago Bears secured the coveted No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following the Carolina Panthers' struggles in Week 17. Acquiring this pick through a previous trade with the Panthers, the Bears now possess a valuable asset to address their quarterback needs. With the possibility of drafting a franchise quarterback in 2024, the Bears may consider trading Fields. As we said, the Falcons stand out as a promising destination for such a deal.

Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Atlanta Falcons must offer the Chicago Bears to acquire quarterback Justin Fields.

Justin Fields' 2023 NFL Season

In 2023, Justin Fields showcased a commendable performance with the Chicago Bears. Notably, he solidified his reputation as one of the league's premier rushing quarterbacks. In one of his standout games this season, Fields demonstrated his prowess with a career-high 14 designed runs against the Lions. This resulted in an impressive team-leading 104 rushing yards. However, Fields' passing game remained a work in progress. The evaluation of his overall performance by the Bears was somewhat complicated by his standout rushing displays in the season's final six games.

Recall that against the Falcons in Week 17, Fields exhibited his skills by completing 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. Notably, he maintained a clean record with zero turnovers. That was a stark contrast to the struggles faced by Falcons quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder. They combined for four interceptions in the same game.

Assessing the Trade Viability

For the Bears, exploring a potential Justin Fields trade makes sense on multiple fronts. Yes, the unpredictability of quarterback drafting is acknowledged. However, prospects like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye boast more promising college pedigrees than Fields did. Additionally, Fields' looming contract situation creates a financial incentive for the Bears to consider a rookie quarterback. Keep in mind that has a fifth-year option worth $21.9 million and the potential for a substantial extension.

Experts suggest that in a pre-draft trade, Fields could command a second- or third-round pick based on an informal poll of league evaluators. This scenario provides the Bears with an opportunity to reset the contract clock. It could also extend their timeline to build a formidable team.

For The Falcons

The prospect of Fields in Atlanta is intriguing. This is especially true considering the team's prior chance to draft him in 2021. Recall that they opted in favor of selecting Kyle Pitts. That said, Fields' professional journey has seen mixed success. He has accumulated 6,526 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in 39 career games. Fields also has a rushing record of 2,193 yards and 14 touchdowns on 348 attempts.

With a record of 10-27 as a starter in Chicago, Fields' recent success in winning four of his last five games adds an intriguing dimension to the potential trade discussions. The offensive system run by coach Arthur Smith in Atlanta is perceived as a favorable destination for Fields. This presents a homecoming opportunity and a chance to elevate the Falcons into serious playoff contention.

Atlanta's roster also features standout players like wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson. That's coupled with the belief that the NFC South is a manageable division. All these position the Falcons as an ideal landing spot for Fields. A potential trade could signify a fresh start for Fields in Atlanta. It could also potentially turn the team into formidable contenders for the division title and a playoff run.

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: "That's our guy. That guy makes plays for sure and he's a leader. We like a guy like that. He's giving it all he's got"https://t.co/pJEY5XINg9 pic.twitter.com/zhUT5jyULn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 1, 2024

The Perfect Trade

The Atlanta Falcons must offer the Chicago Bears a combination of assets to acquire Justin Fields. As things stand, Fields would be worth a second- or third-round pick in a pre-draft trade. The Falcons could potentially offer a sweeter package that includes a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and a premium veteran player on a manageable contract. This combination of assets would provide the Bears with the necessary resources to address their quarterback situation and potentially secure a long-term solution at the position.

Looking Ahead

The Chicago Bears have a crucial decision to make regarding their quarterback situation in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. By accepting the perfect trade from the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears can deal Justin Fields and potentially secure their quarterback of the future. This move could shape the franchise's future for the next decade and solidify its position as a strong contender in the NFC.