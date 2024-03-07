As the 2024 NFL offseason looms, the Cincinnati Bengals are focused on reinforcing their roster. They certainly want to mount a more formidable challenge in the upcoming season. Falling short of the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2023, the team is determined to make strategic moves to enhance their competitiveness. The Bengals must prioritize acquiring key players through trade to address some gaps. This article delves into the player the Bengals should prioritize in a major way during the 2024 NFL offseason. Doing so might strengthen their prospects of success in the fiercely competitive league.
The Bengals' 2023 Season
The Bengals failed to build upon their impressive 12–4 record from 2022. They faced a significant setback with a 34–20 defeat to division rivals Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. A loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 officially dashed their playoff hopes for the first time since 2020.
Struggling with a 5–4 start, the Bengals encountered a setback in Week 11 when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury. Nonetheless, backup Jake Browning exceeded expectations. He guided the Bengals to their third consecutive winning season. A 31–14 victory over the Browns in the final game secured the Bengals' ninth win of the season. That's a historic feat as every AFC North team finished above .500 for the first time since 1935.
The Bengals' Offseason Outlook
The Tee Higgins situation has emerged as the most captivating offseason inquiry for the Bengals, with the team ultimately opting to apply the franchise tag to him. While Higgins may have preferred a long-term agreement, the tag effectively doubles his career earnings and grants him another season to share the field with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Moreover, Higgins stands to bolster his market value following his recovery from injuries sustained during a significant portion of the 2023 season.
Expressing his desire to remain in Cincinnati, Higgins' tagging affords both him and the Bengals additional time to negotiate a potential long-term contract. That's a prospect further facilitated by the continually expanding salary cap.
Meanwhile, the potential departure of veteran defensive back TY Hilton looms. This offers the Bengals an opportunity to gain valuable cap space amounting to $6.5 million. Despite the scarcity of viable trade options, the Bengals could opt for a win-now strategy. They can do so by leveraging their first-round pick to secure a seasoned player capable of enhancing their performance.
Nevertheless, the Bengals confront an intriguing salary cap predicament. They initially possessed substantial cap space. However, the impending financial commitments to Joe Burrow, among other things, underscore the necessity for astute fiscal management within the organization.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Cincinnati Bengals must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for DeForest Buckner
Bengals get: DT DeForest Buckner
Colts get: Two future late-round draft picks
In a potential trade scenario, the Bengals would receive standout defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Colts would acquire two future late-round draft picks.
For the Bengals, emphasizing the acquisition of draft picks in potential trades resonates with their successful history of drafting and nurturing talent. This is particularly true on the defensive front. Continuing this approach would undoubtedly fortify their roster further.
However, if they opt for a veteran addition, Buckner emerges as a strategic choice. The Colts could save $20.3 million against the cap by trading him. This makes him an appealing target for the Bengals' defensive line. Recall that Cincinnati struggled to contain the run in the previous season and lacked interior pass-rush support beyond BJ Hill's 4.5 sacks. Adding Buckner would infuse star power into their defense. Moreover, he has only a year remaining on his Colts contract and minimal guarantees. This means extending him aligns well with the Bengals' salary cap outlook for the next three years.
From the Colts' perspective, trading Buckner for draft picks offers increased cap flexibility. This potentially facilitates deals with players like Michael Pittman Jr during the offseason. In fact, the Colts have officially tagged him as well.
Game-changer?
Remember that Buckner has been traded once before from the San Francisco 49ers to the Colts. He has showcased remarkable consistency throughout his career. Yes, he may not tally 20 sacks in a season. However, he achieved a career-high of 12.0 in 2018 and has recorded at least 7.0 sacks in each campaign since then. This includes 8.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2023.
The 6'7 interior lineman has amassed impressive statistics since entering the league in 2016. He has tallied 80 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 161 QB hits, 27 pass defenses, and two defensive touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus has also consistently graded Buckner as a disruptive force with 50-plus quarterback pressures most seasons. That's along with solid run defense marks hovering around 70.0 for the majority of his career.
The addition of Buckner could transform the Bengals' front four. In addition, pairing him with Hill and edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard can potentially establish one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.
Looking Ahead
As the Cincinnati Bengals gear up for the 2024 NFL offseason, their focus on strategic trades could be pivotal in elevating their edge for 2024. Targeting a player of DeForest Buckner's caliber underscores their commitment to shoring up their defensive line and making calculated moves to contend. Sure, the acquisition of Buckner presents a compelling opportunity. However, it also symbolizes the Bengals' willingness to adapt and evolve in a dynamic NFL landscape. With careful consideration of their roster dynamics, salary cap constraints, and potential trade scenarios, the Bengals have the opportunity to position themselves as formidable Super Bowl contenders. As the offseason unfolds, Bengals fans eagerly await to see how their squad's strategic maneuvers will shape their journey toward success in 2024.