The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to make a big splash in the upcoming NBA season. One way they can do that is by trading for Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam is a versatile player who can score, rebound, and defend at a high level, making him an attractive target for many teams. In this article, we will explore why the Sixers should trade for Siakam, what they would have to give up to get him, and how he would fit into their roster.

Why the Sixers should trade for Siakam

There are several reasons why the Sixers should trade for Siakam. First and foremost, he is a proven winner who has helped lead the Raptors to the playoffs multiple times, including a championship in 2019. Siakam is a versatile player who can score from anywhere on the court. Last season, he averaged 24.2 points, 7,8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. This makes him a valuable asset on offense. He is also a strong defender who can guard multiple positions. This would make him a great fit on the Sixers' already strong defensive unit.

Another reason why the Sixers should trade for Siakam is that he would provide them with another scoring option alongside Joel Embiid. Remember that James Harden is all but checked out from Philly. Tyrese Maxey is promising, but he's not yet No. 2 material. This is where Siakam comes into the picture. He has shown that he can be a go-to scorer in clutch situations, and he could serve as a good seasoned mentor to Maxey. This would take some of the pressure off Embiid, who has been the Sixers' primary scorer throughout the years.

What the Sixers would have to give up to get Siakam

Of course, trading for Siakam would not come cheap. The Raptors are likely to ask for a significant package of assets in return, which could include draft picks, young players, and/or established veterans. The Sixers would have to weigh the cost of acquiring Siakam against the potential benefits he would bring to the team. We also think a straight-up two-team deal wouldn't work. Given Siakam's stature and the dearth of assets on Philly's books, we believe a three-team deal would be the most realistic scenario.

Multi-Team Trade?

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Pascal Siakam and Lu Dort

Toronto Raptors receive: Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and a future first-round pick

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Chris Boucher, Furkan Korkmaz, and a future first-round pick

This trade would involve three teams and would see the Sixers giving up Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Furkan Korkmaz, and a future first-round pick to acquire Pascal Siakam. The Raptors would receive Harris, who could be a good fit alongside OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes in their frontcourt. They would also acquire Melton and a future pick. The Thunder would then receive Chris Boucher from the Raptors, Korkmaz from the Sixers, and a future first-rounder from the Raptors. Boucher would bolster the Thunder's frontline, and Korkmaz could be a solid backup quality wingman. The future pick would be the cherry on top.

How Siakam would fit into the Sixers' roster

Assuming the Sixers do trade for Siakam, how would he fit into their roster? One possibility is that he could start as a small forward alongside Embiid and PJ Tucker in the frontcourt. This would give the Sixers a formidable and balanced frontline trio who could dominate opponents on both ends of the court. Siakam's ability to play multiple positions would also give the Sixers some flexibility in their lineups. He would allow them to adjust to different matchups and situations.

Another possibility is that Siakam could come off the bench as a sixth man. In this scenario, he can provide a spark of energy and a scoring punch to the Sixers' second unit. This would allow the Sixers to stagger their starters' minutes and keep their offense humming even when Embiid and Harris are on the bench.

Looking Ahead

In all, trading for Pascal Siakam would be a bold move for the Philadelphia 76ers. They would have to give up some significant assets and involve another team, but it could pay off in a big way. Siakam is a proven winner who would provide the Sixers with another scoring option and a strong defender. However, the Sixers do have to figure out how to integrate him into their already talented roster. If they can make it work, though, Siakam could be the missing piece that helps the Sixers make a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.