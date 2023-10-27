The Chicago Bears have had a disappointing 2023 NFL season so far. However, there is still hope for the team to turn things around and make a playoff push. One way to do that is by making a trade for Washington Commanders' defensive end Chase Young. In this article, we will discuss why the Bears must trade for Young now, and what the perfect trade offer would be.

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Season So Far

The Bears' 2023 NFL season has been a disappointing one so far, with a 2-5 record. The team has struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Of course, injuries have also been a factor. Despite these challenges, there have been some bright spots for the Bears this season.

On October 5th, the Bears earned their first win of the season against (ironically) the Commanders. The team played with a lot of spirit and purpose, and the offense did just enough to finish the game off. The secondary also made some huge plays, with Elijah Hicks, Greg Stroman, and Terell Smith stepping up in major roles. Afterward, the Bears looked relatively impressive. They lost a close one to the Minnesota Vikings before beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Overall, the Bears will need to improve their performance if they hope to turn their season around. With injuries and inconsistent play plaguing the team, it will be a tough road ahead. However, the Bears have shown that they have the potential to win games. With some adjustments and improvements, they could still salvage their season.

Chase Young's Career So Far

Remember that Chase Young was drafted in the first round, second overall, by the Commanders in 2020. Young enjoyed a dominant college football career at Ohio State. That's where he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year twice and was a unanimous All-American in 2019. In his rookie season, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl. In 2021, he missed most of the season due to a torn ACL and patellar tendon. He returned from injury in 2022 but missed most of the season due to a neck injury. As of this writing, he has played in six games in the 2023 season, recording 14 tackles, five sacks, and one pass deflection.

Young's career is already at a crossroads as he fights for his future amid contract uncertainty. He has been criticized for his slow start in the 2023 season, but he remains a key player for the Commanders. Despite his injuries, he has shown flashes of his dominant form, recording 1.5 sacks and three tackles in his first game of the 2023 season. As a young player with immense talent, Young has the potential to become one of the best defensive players in the NFL if he can stay healthy and continue to develop his skills.

Why the Bears Must Trade for Chase Young

The Chicago Bears must trade for Chase Young now because he is a game-changing player who can help turn their season around. If not, he can at least possibly be an interesting building block for their future. Remember that the Bears' defense has been a major disappointment this season, ranking 18th in the league in total defense. Adding a player of Young's caliber would give the defense a much-needed boost and make them a more formidable unit. Additionally, the Bears have a history of success with dominant defensive players, such as Brian Urlacher and Khalil Mack. Young has the potential to be the next great Bears defender and help lead the team to a playoff berth.

Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Chicago Bears must offer the Washington Commanders for Chase Young.

The Perfect Trade Offer

Bears receive: Chase Young

Commanders receive: 2024 second-round pick

Ryan Poles is known for his bold and proactive approach when it comes to improving his franchise. This willingness to make significant moves is evident in his past actions, particularly at the trade deadline where he executed three trades last year. These trades involved sending Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn to other teams in exchange for draft picks while acquiring Chase Claypool from Pittsburgh. While the outcomes of these trades varied, they didn't seem to deter the Bears' GM from maintaining his aggressive mindset. Remember also that he has a substantial inventory of draft capital at his disposal. As such, Poles should remain open to the idea of acquiring Chase Young to enhance the team.

The #Commanders pass rush has completely taken over this game Chase Young and Montez Sweat meet at the quarterback and split a sack. pic.twitter.com/hiFxL6bIw5 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

It's crucial to remember the context in which the Bears find themselves. They possess two first-round draft picks for the upcoming year, and both are likely to be within the top 10. Poles could easily use one of these picks to trade down the draft board in exchange for additional selections. This strategic move would make it reasonable to consider trading a second or third-round pick to Washington in exchange for Young. However, a potential stumbling block in any such trade is the requirement for the acquiring team to initiate contract extension negotiations right away. Trading a valuable asset for only half a season's work is generally a risky proposition, and this concern might deter many teams.

Yet, the Bears are uniquely positioned in this regard. They are currently projected to have well over $100 million in cap space for the next off-season. This affords them the flexibility to negotiate extensions with Young and still have ample resources remaining. While Young carries a greater risk, he also offers a higher upside and is a better fit for the Bears' long-term plans. His presence alongside Yannick Ngakoue could potentially reinvigorate their dormant pass rush, ultimately benefiting their talented secondary. This move has the potential to provide immediate and future advantages, depending on whether other teams escalate the asking price.

Looking Ahead

The Chicago Bears must make a trade for Chase Young. That's if they want to turn their season around and make a playoff push. He would also be a potentially strong building block for the future. Young is a game-changing player who can help bolster the Bears' defense and make them a more formidable unit. The perfect trade offer for Young would include draft picks and players, such as Jaylon Johnson or Darnell Mooney. If the Bears can make this trade happen, they will be one step closer to returning to the playoffs and contending for a Super Bowl.