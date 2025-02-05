The Washington Commanders have a gold opportunity to strike out west. They can put a deal together to snatch Cooper Kupp away from the Los Angeles Rams.

Kupp's L.A. days are officially numbered. The Rams plan to trade their Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player this offseason. Kupp himself took to social media on Monday confirming his pending departure.

Washington is fresh off putting together a surprise run to the NFC title game. And the Commanders pulled it off with Jayden Daniels leading the offense as a rookie. The franchise now will enter the 2025 season hearing Super Bowl chatter. But they must put together some additional aggressive moves to raise their title chances.

And that's where trading for Kupp comes into play.

Why Commanders fit Cooper Kupp

The Commanders are labeled the fourth-best trade option for Kupp and the Rams. That makes Washington the one NFC team with the best chances of landing the past Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Kupp and the Commanders make sense for a multitude of reasons. It starts from a financial standpoint.

Washington sits at more than $78 million in cap space for this offseason. That number gives them the third-best salary cap space per Over the Cap. Washington comes with financial flexibility for Kupp.

However, they'll likely need to restructure Kupp's deal if they want to make additional moves. Kupp carries more than $22.2 million in dead cap money and holds a $29.7 million cap hit, per Spotrac. Washington can attempt to work out a restructured contract — especially given Kupp's age and history of injuries.

The 31-year-old Kupp, though, would enter a high-powered offense and not a rebuild. Daniels delivered a historic NFL debut by scoring a combined 31 touchdowns throwing and rushing. Terry McLaurin produced a career-best 13 touchdown catches but needs help on the perimeter. Washington additionally has continuity on offense with Kliff Kingsbury returning as offensive coordinator, despite re-emerging as a potential head coach candidate for this past cycle.

There's even a past Rams teammate of Kupp's in D.C. Linebacker Bobby Wagner played with Kupp in 2022.

But there are pieces in place for Washington to sell Kupp and pull off a trade. Now it comes down to what the Commanders have to sacrifice to nab him.

The Commanders have the draft to create a trade package for Kupp. Fans of Washington shouldn't fear their team sacrificing the 29th overall pick for Kupp. To reiterate, Kupp's age and recent string of injuries make him less likely to command a first rounder.

Perfect trade offer Commanders can make for Cooper Kupp

Washington, though, can put together a package that mirrors what the Miami Dolphins did two years ago. Los Angeles sent All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami in March 2023 — which handed the Rams tight end Hunter Long and a third round pick. That third rounder became top pass rusher Byron Young.

Leading TE Zach Ertz is already a free agent, though. So Ertz is ruled out in this scenario. Washington, however, has a deep list of prized 2026 free agents that features McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, tackle Andrew Wylie, even running back options Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.

Wylie is the most enticing name capable of fixing a needed area on the Rams. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is facing a nebulous future and is coming off a rough NFC Divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wylie is one of the league's most consistent pass protectors, allowing only 22 pressures according to Pro Football Focus. The right tackle carries a $10 million cap hit for '25, though.

But this idea puts Washington in a position where it must wait until the sixth round to draft again after selecting its second round pick. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn may not want to get that bold.

Los Angeles, though, currently doesn't have a fifth round pick. Washington earned its fifth rounder from the New Orleans Saints. Now comes this trade idea:

Washington sends the right tackle Wylie and its fifth rounder to Los Angeles. The Rams get Kupp in return.

This puts L.A. in a new position to find one more fifth round gem. General manager Les Snead and the Rams' scouting have scored big in that round as of late. Leading wide receiver Puka Nacua got swooped up in the fifth round. Top running back Kyren Williams was a fifth round find in 2022. Leading pass rusher Kobie Turner fell to L.A. in that same round.

Los Angeles looks for its next potential fifth round find. Washington gains a needed reliable threat for Daniels. A win-win for both sides in this trade idea.