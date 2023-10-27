The Baltimore Ravens have had a strong start to their 2023 NFL season. However, to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, they need to bolster their defense. One player who could make a significant impact is Chase Young, the former No. 2 overall pick who is reportedly on the trade block. In this article, we will discuss why the Ravens must trade for Young now, and what the perfect trade offer would be.

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 NFL Season So Far

The Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North with a record of 5-2. They started the season with a 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury to RB JK Dobbins during the game. In Week 2, they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24, and in Week 3, they lost to the Indianapolis Colts 22-19 in overtime. Despite the loss, Lamar Jackson had a solid performance. He went 22-for-31 for 202 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. They have since won three of their last four games.

The Ravens have had a very strong defense this season. In fact, they rank first overall in the fewest points allowed per game and second overall in the fewest yards allowed per game. Lamar Jackson has been a key player on offense, with over 1,600 passing yards and over 360 rushing yards so far this season. However, the Ravens have a tough schedule ahead, with upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins still to go this season.

Chase Young's Career So Far

Chase Young is a defensive end for the Washington Commanders. He was drafted in the first round, second overall in 2020. Young enjoyed a dominant college football career at Ohio State, where he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year twice and was a unanimous All-American in 2019. In his rookie season, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl. In 2021, he missed most of the season due to a torn ACL and patellar tendon. He returned from injury in 2022 but missed most of the season due to a neck injury. As of this writing, he has played in six games in the 2023 season, recording 14 tackles, five sacks, and one pass deflection.

Young's career is already at a crossroads as he fights for his future amid contract uncertainty. He has been criticized for his slow start in the 2023 season, but he remains a key player for the Commanders. Despite his injuries, he has shown flashes of his dominant form, recording 1.5 sacks and three tackles in his first game of the 2023 season. As a young player with immense talent, Young has the potential to become one of the best defensive players in the NFL if he can stay healthy and continue to develop his skills.

Why the Ravens Must Trade for Chase Young

The Ravens must trade for Chase Young now because he is reportedly on the trade block. In addition, they need to bolster their defense if they want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl. Young is a potentially dominant pass rusher who would make an immediate impact on the Ravens' defense. He would give them a consistent pass rush, which is something they have been lacking this season. The Ravens have a strong offense, but they need to strengthen their defense even more if they want to compete with the best teams in the league.

Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Baltimore Ravens must offer the Washington Commanders for Chase Young.

The Perfect Trade Offer

Ravens receive: Chase Young

Commanders receive: 2024 and 2025 third-round picks

This trade can be considered excessive because there's a realistic scenario where Young becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season. As such, he can sign with any team without requiring draft pick capital. Conversely, it may seem insufficient because Washington has the option to extend their fellow edge defender, Montez Sweat, before the franchise tag deadline and then apply the tag to Young.

Keep in mind as well that the Ravens are already among the top three teams in terms of cash spending for 2023. This makes it challenging to replicate a blockbuster deal similar to last year's acquisition of linebacker Roquan Smith. Surrendering valuable draft assets also hinders their ability to add cost-effective young talent, compounding the problem. Instead of pursuing Carolina Panthers edge defender Brian Burns, which Ravens fans may have wanted, the Ravens are opting for a more budget-friendly choice in both contract terms and draft capital.

Commanders Mistake?

Another essential aspect to consider is that the Ravens could decide to allow Young to leave after the season. In this case, they would receive a compensatory pick, an area where they excel as a franchise. Essentially, they would slightly slide down the draft order a year later while parting with a third-round pick for a highly skilled pass-rusher during a playoff push. Remember that edge defenders with at least 50 pass-rush opportunities this season, Young ranks ninth in both pass-rush win rate at 20.6 percent and pressure rate at 18.2 percent. This is particularly significant given his recent injury history, as he has the fifth-highest total pressures among NFL edge defenders, despite missing Week 1.

Young and Sweat also share the same representation. It's in every player's interest to test the open market. This makes it impractical for the Commanders to pursue an extension for one player to free up the franchise tag for the other unless the team is willing to pay a hefty price. Washington found themselves in a difficult situation here.

As for the Ravens, they are looking at Young as a compelling prospect to boost their chances in a highly competitive AFC while potentially witnessing a surprising transition for Young. Yes, it may seem improbable at this point. However, it's prudent to keep an eye on the situation, given Young's uncertain status in Washington.

Looking Ahead

The Baltimore Ravens must trade for Chase Young now if they want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl. Young is a dominant pass rusher who would make an immediate impact on the Ravens' defense. The perfect trade offer for the Ravens to acquire Young would be to offer the Washington Commanders a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick. This trade would potentially benefit both teams. The Commanders would get some draft capital in return for a player who they may be looking to move on from. Meanwhile, the Ravens would get a significant upgrade to their defense.