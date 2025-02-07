What the Pittsburgh Steelers do with Justin Fields, and what happens with George Pickens, will greatly affect what they need to do with their roster. But here is the perfect trade the Steelers must offer the Rams for Cooper Kupp.

Kupp is one of the more overrated players in the league in terms of honors. He has been considered one of the NFL’s best receivers, but has only made one Pro Bowl appearance in his eight NFL seasons. Granted, he also earned AP offensive player of the year in that 2021 campaign. But Kupp’s career has been hindered by a series of injuries that have forced him to miss almost 30 games in his career.

So teams should beware of what they are trading for in Kupp.

Steelers might pay more than other teams for Cooper Kupp

It’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Steelers to give up a third-round pick for Kupp. That would be a steal for the Rams and a mistake for the Steelers. Over the last three seasons, Kupp played in only 23 games. And he will be 32 years old in June.

The reason the Steelers want Kupp is their shaky wide receiver position, according to cbssports.com.

“The Steelers have been in the market for a wide receiver for some time now,” Jordan Dajani wrote. “Maybe Kupp isn't Brandon Aiyuk, but he is a playmaker who would add something to this offense — and this offense needs a makeover. Pittsburgh makes the decision to part ways with a third-round pick since Los Angeles agrees to send a sixth-rounder back while taking on a chunk of Kupp's salary. The salary L.A. has to eat to move on from Kupp is something that may make or break potential deals.”

So the complications are there. Kupp’s value is not that high, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on espn.com via heavy.com.

“The executives I’ve been texting with today do believe that Cooper Kupp will have a market,” Fowler said. “Because he’s quarterback friendly, he can make contested catches, is still the smartest guy on any field he steps on. And he is a hard worker that can set a tone with a new franchise.

“But we might not be talking about a robust market because of the age. The declining production, some of the injuries, and then he’s due $20 million next year. (And) $5.5 million of that is guaranteed. I don’t doubt that the Rams would eat some of the money to facilitate a trade, so that could certainly help matters.”

Are the Steelers in a desperate situation?

Pickens is their most valuable wide receiver. But the team doesn’t seem to know whether is can depend on Pickens, not only weekly but also for the long run. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickens needs to be more mature, according to a post on X by Aaron Becker.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on WR George Pickens’ unsportsmanlike penalties.

“He’s just got to grow up, man. It’s an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George. He understands that’s, but he’s gotta grow up.”

Another thing that could impact whether the Steelers go after Kupp is the status of Mike Tomlin. But Tomlin said he isn’t listening to that noise, according to nfl.com.

“I have no response to that. I understand the nature of what it is that we do,” Tomlin said. “The attention and criticism that comes with that. As a matter of fact, I embrace it. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do, (and) I don't make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I'm capable.

“As long as I'm afforded the opportunity to do that, I will continue. But I certainly understand the frustrations, and probably more importantly than that, I share it. Because that's how I'm wired. I'm not a big-time comfort seeker, and particularly in circumstances such as this, I don't view myself as a comfort provider because words are hollow. It's about what we do and less about what we say.”

Another thing that may impact getting Kupp is what the Steelers do at quarterback. It might make more sense to grab a veteran player like Kupp if the Steelers decide to keep Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. A move to Justin Fields might signal a need to get younger at the wide receiver position.

Cooper Kupp accepting his fate of leaving the Rams

With a $29.7 million cap hit coming for the 2025 season, Kupp acknowledged his days in Los Angeles are likely limited, according to his post on X.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.